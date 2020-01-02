There’s no need to hibernate this winter.
But Fremonters are encouraged to curl up with some good books — and keep track of their reading.
This marks the third year that Keene Memorial Library in Fremont will participate in the Annual Beanstack Winter Reading Challenge.
The challenge began Wednesday and continues until the end of January.
A record number of more than 1,500 schools and libraries throughout the United States are expected to participate in this challenge, logging the number of minutes read each day.
Plans are to have participants reading to surpass the 2019 goal of at least 5 million minutes and 75,000 books during January.
The Penguin Random House (PRH) U.S. Children’s publishing divisions are sponsoring the reading challenge.
Top-performing libraries and schools will earn “Golden Penguin” and “Golden House” awards.
PRH pledges to donate $50,000 in prizes, including author visits and new books to be shared among the winners.
Last year’s Winter Reading Challenge enrolled 65,323 readers nationwide, who logged more than 150,000 books and 13.5 minutes per day of reading.
At Keene, the goal for 2020 is to have 300 registered readers — children through adults — read and log 15 minutes per day for a total of 465 minutes per person (for a team goal of 139,500 minutes).
“Everyone can participate,” said Laura England-Biggs, children’s librarian at Keene.
England-Biggs said reading to babies and young children counts. So does reading online or listening to audiobooks.
Participating libraries, like Keene, use Beanstack, a web and mobile application to track reading time.
Readers can register to join by going to https://keene.beanstack.org and for more information they may call the library at 402-727-2694.
Classes at schools, along with other groups are encouraged to participate.
Last year, Keene had 371 registered readers. Of that number, 266 people completed by each reading 465 minutes.
England-Biggs said 246,433 minutes were logged. That surpassed the goal of 139,500.
The Keene library received $500 from “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban, who in 2019 challenged 250 libraries to log more than 5 million minutes of reading.
Cuban is an investor in Zoobean, Inc., whose flagship product, Beanstack, helps public libraries and school districts create, manage and measure reading challenges.
England-Biggs notes the importance of reading.
“We know that reading every day is important for kids to, No. 1, retain their interest in reading, and their reading skills — their comprehension, their exposure to new words,” she added. “If you can just get people to do 15 minutes a day, if the parents are doing it too — they’re modeling how important it is — then the kids will want to be like their parents and read.”