editor's pick top story

Keene Memorial Library plans Tween Tech Time

Keene Memorial Library
file

Tween Tech Time will be offered from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

Tweens must be between third and eighth grade to attend.

Library staff will pull out several types of tech to play with.

