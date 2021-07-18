 Skip to main content
Kelley earns master's degree from Mount Mary University
editor's pick top story

Kelley earns master's degree from Mount Mary University

Education News

Mount Mary University

Elise Kelley of Fremont was among approximately 227 students who completed their degree requirements at Mount Mary University and graduated at the conclusion of the spring 2021 semester.

Kelley earned a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy Professional Development.

