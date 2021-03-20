KFB earns national recognition

KFB is one of almost 700 community based affiliates in the Keep America Beautiful network whose programs and efforts — supported by millions of volunteers — are designed to help transform public spaces into beautiful ones.

“Keep Fremont Beautiful is beyond grateful to receive the President’s Circle Award for 2020,” Casey Vaughan, executive director told the Fremont Tribune. “KFB has a long history of performing to this standard, however as we all know, the COVID pandemic caused quite a disruption in nearly every faucet of our lives over the last year. Working around the obstacles presented and being able to continue our programming was a team effort that required extra time and dedication. Receiving recognition for our efforts is truly an honor.”