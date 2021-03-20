KFB earns national recognition

Keep Fremont Beautiful has earned national recognition.
KFB received the 2020 President’s Circle Award from Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit.
The President’s Circle Award recognizes exemplary performance by certified affiliates of KAB in creating clean, green and beautiful communities.
To qualify for the award, KFB met standards of merit of Keep America Beautiful by:
- Conducting an annual Community Appearance index.
- Calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio.
- Administering initiatives to end littering, improve recycling and beautify Fremont’s community.
KFB is one of almost 700 community based affiliates in the Keep America Beautiful network whose programs and efforts — supported by millions of volunteers — are designed to help transform public spaces into beautiful ones.
“Keep Fremont Beautiful is beyond grateful to receive the President’s Circle Award for 2020,” Casey Vaughan, executive director told the Fremont Tribune. “KFB has a long history of performing to this standard, however as we all know, the COVID pandemic caused quite a disruption in nearly every faucet of our lives over the last year. Working around the obstacles presented and being able to continue our programming was a team effort that required extra time and dedication. Receiving recognition for our efforts is truly an honor.”
In a prepared statement, Keep America Beautiful President and CEO Helen Lowman talked about the important role affiliates play.
“By engaging volunteers, building partnerships, and executing innovative programming, our affiliates demonstrate purpose and create collective impact through a national movement with local execution built around mutually reinforcing activities,” Lowman said.
Vaughan talked about the work of local residents and her appreciation for the community support.
“The Keep America Beautiful President’s Circle Award is a badge of honor that Keep Fremont Beautiful has been proud to wear for many years,” Vaughan said. “Our board of directors and staff have worked hard to build a strong environmental education program that has become a consistent and reliable fixture within our community. Fulfilling our mission and meeting the criteria set forth by Keep America Beautiful would not be possible without the continuous support of our community members and local government entities.”
Keep Fremont Beautiful is a public education, non-profit organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices and getting citizens involved in taking a greater responsibility for improving the community environment.
Originally serving as a beautification committee under the City of Fremont, KFB became a certified Keep America Beautiful Affiliate in 1983. It obtained official nonprofit organization status in 2010.
Today, Keep Fremont Beautiful focuses on litter prevention, proper disposal, waste reduction, recycling and community beautification through education, action and recognition.
More information about KFB’s programs, local recycling opportunities, future events and how people can support the mission by joining the Keep Fremont Beautiful Partners Association is available at keepfremontbeautiful.org. The public also is invited to learn more about KFB via Facebook and Instagram.