King and queen selected for Fremont 4-H Expo

While the Fremont 4-H Expo did not take place this summer at Christensen Field, a king and queen were still selected.
King and queen interviews and selection took place virtually. Alex Miller was selected as king while Emily Brodd was chosen as queen.
In order to be an eligible king or queen applicants, the individuals must be a current 4-H member in one of the nine 4-H counties and submit a written application. Applicants were evaluated based upon their experience in 4-H projects and activities, leadership development and interview. An annual $400 scholarship also is available for the 2020 Fremont 4-H Expo king and queen.
Alex Miller is an 11-year 4-H member with the TEAM 4-H Club. He is a fourth-generation 4-H’er. His great-grandfather, Alan Mulliken, was one of the first kings for the Fremont 4-H Fair. His father, Mitch Miller, also was named Fremont 4-H Fair king. He has competed in all aspects of 4-H, including animal science, shooting sports, wildlife ecology, cooking and science and technology. He has shown sheep at Fremont 4-H Fair/Expo, Dodge County Fair and the State Fair, both 4-H and FFA, for four years. Out of all the 4-H camps and projects, wildlife ecology and fishing has been one of his favorite areas to compete in. Alex will graduate from Logan View High School on Aug. 2 due to COVID-19. He was a part of FFA, Skills USA, and was involved with football, wrestling and golf. Alex will be attending South Dakota State University in the fall, majoring in wildlife conservation/natural resource management and law enforcement. He plans on being a game warden. “Other than competing in projects, 4-H has taught me to serve others. Being a good citizen and doing for others and volunteering in my community has made me a better person,” Alex said.
Emily Brodd, 17, is the daughter of Daryl and Ann Brodd of Ames, and is a 10-year 4-H member of the T.E.A.M. 4-H Club. As a senior at North Bend Central High School, she is involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, NB Club, cheerleading, dance team, Science Club, Close Up, Girl Scouts, band, and an after school program worker. Since the beginning of her 4-H career as a Clover Kid, Emily has been involved in countless projects, activities, and contests at the Fremont 4-H Expo, Dodge County Fair, and Nebraska State Fair. Her greatest 4-H achievements include being selected as a 2020 National 4-H Congress Delegate, 2021 National 4-H Conference Nominee, 2020 Dodge County 4-H Ambassador, three-year Dodge County 4-H Council member where she currently serves as vice president, and a state winner in the public speaking contest. She has earned her 4-H Diamond Clover Award, and has represented Dodge County at the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Revue the past four years. Emily enjoys serving as a role model for younger 4-H members, helping to recruit new members, and volunteering and assisting with 4-H events. “The most beneficial parts of the 4-H program have been the leadership training, public speaking, and camp experiences, in addition to valuable skills that I have learned through a variety of 4-H projects,” Emily said. Emily has also applied and received scholarships to assist her with workshops and camps that she has attended. She has won several championships in the Culinary Challenge and Fashion Revue contests at both the Fremont 4-H Expo and Dodge County Fair. She has participated in the Nebraska State Fair Style Revue in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 and has won awards at the county, regional, and state speech contests. Emily has won Best of Show honors and has been a champion gold medalist in the areas of veterinary science, communications, presentations, theater arts, clothing construction, consumer management, quilt quest, heritage, home environment, human development, conservation & wildlife, entomology, food & nutrition, safety, citizenship, crop production, and horticulture.
The other king candidate was Gavin Enstrom. Gavin has been a 4-H member in Burt County for nine years, and is a member of the Clever Clovers and Logan Valley Clovers 4-H clubs. During his years as a 4-H member he has completed projects in beef, swine, poultry, Healthy Lifestyles, Home Environment, Sewing, Safety, Photography, and Woods. He participates in speech contests, livestock and healthy lifestyles judging contests and shows hogs, and cattle. Gavin has competed at the county and state levels in many of his project areas and participated in the 2019 National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia. He was selected to represent Nebraska at the 2020 National 4-H Conference in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Gavin is a youth member of the Burt County 4-H Council and president of his 4-H Club. Gavin attends Oakland-Craig High School where he will be a senior. He participates in football, wrestling, track and Legion baseball. He is on the Student Council and is the president of his FFA chapter. Gavin is in the O-C Concert Band, and Jazz Band. Gavin is a member of the Craig Presbyterian Church and Youth Group.
The other queen candidates were Payton Schiller, Emily Miller, Brooklyn Reynolds, Amelia Knosp and Audra Nolting.
Payton Schiller is a nine-year 4-H member and belongs to the Kornhusker Kids, Deck of Stars, and Cuming County Sharpshooters 4-H clubs. Payton has shown horses, goats, pigs, and a dog. She is very active in her club as she is currently serving as a junior leader in the Kornhusker Kids 4-H Club. She enjoys working with the younger members on their projects and exposing them to the wonders that 4-H has to offer. Payton has had a very successful 4-H career in public speaking, horses, and goats. She has competed at the county, district, state, and national level for different speaking events. Her highest award was received this January at the National Western Roundup as Champion Senior Horse Individual Presentation. She has also had a very successful showing career with her horse and goats. She has received third place at the Nebraska State Horse Expo in both English Hunter Under Saddle and English Equitation and she placed seventh overall in Senior Showmanship. Payton has also shown her Boer meat goats at the Nebraska State Fair since the age of 10. Due to her extensive work as a 4-H member, she had the opportunity to attend the National 4-H Club Congress in Atlanta, Georgia. There she spent time with dedicated and passionate 4-H members from all across the United States. She learned more about her leadership skills and communicating with others. She also had the opportunity to work at a school in Atlanta for her community service project. There she learned how strong the gift of giving truly is as she watched students light up when she and her friends were helping them in the classroom. She brought back that fire she had started in Atlanta and continued to work in her community by visiting her local nursing home, making baby tag names for the hospital, and raking leaves for the elderly. Her 4-H career has also led her to pursue her passion for animals by majoring in animal science at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in the fall.
Emily Miller is a 10-year member of the TEAM 4-H Club. She lives just outside of Nickerson on her grandparents’ farm with her parents, Mitch and Liesa Miller, and her brother, Alex. She has been involved with many projects with 4-H, including showing sheep, home environment projects, cooking, sewing, floriculture, and fashion revue. She is on the Dodge County 4-H Council and is serving as president for 2020. She is a 4-H ambassador this year. She will be a senior this year at Logan View High School where she plays softball, basketball and is in track. She is a member of the Logan View dance and cheer team, on the Logan View Student Council and is a member of the National Honor Society where she has been elected as president. She is also a member of the Logan View FFA Chapter where she is chapter treasurer for the 2020 school year. “Being a part of 4-H has helped me learn the importance of giving to others, being a role model and teacher for the younger members and being more confident in all that I do either for school or 4-H,” Emily said.
Brooklyn Reynolds is an active 4-H member in Dodge County. She started showing and caring for livestock at a young age and she has not stopped since. 4-H has always been one of the most important parts of her life and is something she hopes can be part of her future. Through 4-H she has become a better leader, better friend, and a more responsible person. She believes that the opportunities are truly endless in this organization. Not only an active showman, she also has participated in many other contests such as fashion review, favorite foods day, static exhibits, and livestock judging. Brooklyn served on the Dodge County 4-H Council and this year was selected to be a Dodge County 4-H Ambassador. Reynolds received the Next Chapter Award at the University of Nebraska. She plans to attend UNL in the fall of 2022 and major in nutrition. Brooklyn cannot wait to make more friends and memories in 4-H.
Amelia Knosp, daughter of Dan and Helen Knosp, has been in 4-H for eight years. She has experienced success in several project areas, sending projects to the state fair each year. As a member of the DC Clovers Club, Amelia has held various officer positions and enjoys mentoring the younger members. She was honored to serve Dodge County as a 4-H ambassador last year. Attending the National 4-H Congress, serving as the Youth Advisor for the State of Nebraska, is her biggest 4-H accomplishment. Amelia will be a senior at Fremont High School where she is active in leadership positions in band and choir. She is also a member of the girls’ cross country, basketball and soccer teams, as well as Key Club, Letter Club, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, along with being inducted into the National Honor Society. Amelia is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and active in youth group.
Throughout the past eight years, 4-H has become a large part of Audra Nolting’s life and she has taken many projects to the Cuming County Fair. Some projects she has participated in are Photography, Let’s Create Crafts, Design Decisions, Preserving Heirlooms, and Dog Showing. Each year Audra tries to make sure she completes at least one project per area. Photography is an area she enjoys simply because taking pictures is just a relaxing time during busy summers. Audra is currently participating in photography unit 3. The highlight of her photography career was when one of her photos was selected to be displayed at UNL in the CASNR building. Audra tries to take on one large refinishing project for the county fair each year. Some of these refinishing projects include a chair, desk, antique dining room table, and heirloom dresser. She enjoys completing large projects and has received many honors. Showing her dog is a passion that she finds both frustrating and rewarding. The competitions are always fun, but the hardest part of showing is the discipline to prepare daily with her dog. Throughout the years of showing her dog, Jules, she has learned that no matter how hard she works to prepare Jules for a show, Audra can’t expect perfection when relying on an animal. This year has been her first year competing in the 4-H public speaking contest. Her speech topic was over career-ready skills that she has gained through 4-H. She enjoyed the virtual speech contest and is honored to represent Cuming County at the Nebraska State Virtual Speech Contest this summer. Her record book was selected to compete at the district competition for the past two years, earning 4-H Club Congress nominations. Even though she knew that attending the 4-H Congress Convention would be an amazing experience, she respectfully declined due to other commitments at school that were scheduled at the same time. Audra is thankful for all the opportunities and remarkable experiences 4-H has given her over the years, helping make her the person she is today.
