King and queen selected for Fremont 4-H Expo

The other king candidate was Gavin Enstrom. Gavin has been a 4-H member in Burt County for nine years, and is a member of the Clever Clovers and Logan Valley Clovers 4-H clubs. During his years as a 4-H member he has completed projects in beef, swine, poultry, Healthy Lifestyles, Home Environment, Sewing, Safety, Photography, and Woods. He participates in speech contests, livestock and healthy lifestyles judging contests and shows hogs, and cattle. Gavin has competed at the county and state levels in many of his project areas and participated in the 2019 National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia. He was selected to represent Nebraska at the 2020 National 4-H Conference in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Gavin is a youth member of the Burt County 4-H Council and president of his 4-H Club. Gavin attends Oakland-Craig High School where he will be a senior. He participates in football, wrestling, track and Legion baseball. He is on the Student Council and is the president of his FFA chapter. Gavin is in the O-C Concert Band, and Jazz Band. Gavin is a member of the Craig Presbyterian Church and Youth Group.

Payton Schiller is a nine-year 4-H member and belongs to the Kornhusker Kids, Deck of Stars, and Cuming County Sharpshooters 4-H clubs. Payton has shown horses, goats, pigs, and a dog. She is very active in her club as she is currently serving as a junior leader in the Kornhusker Kids 4-H Club. She enjoys working with the younger members on their projects and exposing them to the wonders that 4-H has to offer. Payton has had a very successful 4-H career in public speaking, horses, and goats. She has competed at the county, district, state, and national level for different speaking events. Her highest award was received this January at the National Western Roundup as Champion Senior Horse Individual Presentation. She has also had a very successful showing career with her horse and goats. She has received third place at the Nebraska State Horse Expo in both English Hunter Under Saddle and English Equitation and she placed seventh overall in Senior Showmanship. Payton has also shown her Boer meat goats at the Nebraska State Fair since the age of 10. Due to her extensive work as a 4-H member, she had the opportunity to attend the National 4-H Club Congress in Atlanta, Georgia. There she spent time with dedicated and passionate 4-H members from all across the United States. She learned more about her leadership skills and communicating with others. She also had the opportunity to work at a school in Atlanta for her community service project. There she learned how strong the gift of giving truly is as she watched students light up when she and her friends were helping them in the classroom. She brought back that fire she had started in Atlanta and continued to work in her community by visiting her local nursing home, making baby tag names for the hospital, and raking leaves for the elderly. Her 4-H career has also led her to pursue her passion for animals by majoring in animal science at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in the fall.