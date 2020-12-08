Kiwanians distributing books to third-graders

Marcia Fouracre remembers when her garage was a book dispensary.
Her late husband, Gary, would carefully mark which boxes of Gazetteer dictionaries were to be taken to various schools.
During the last few years, the Fremont Kiwanis Club has distributed the books to third-graders at local and area elementary schools. Group members are distributing books to students in Fremont, Arlington and Cedar Bluffs this year.
The paperback books provide a variety of data.
“It has more information than a dictionary,” said Nan Cunningham, Kiwanis member. “It has geography, maps and information on all of our U.S. Presidents. It also has the sign language dictionary and other interesting information.”
Cunningham said the mission of Kiwanis is to help kids.
“One of the best ways we can help our students is to promote education,” Cunningham said. “This is a book that kids can put their name in and it belongs to them. The students appreciate having their very own book handed to them and it ties in with our mission.”
Cunningham said about 470 books were ordered this year.
In the past, Kiwanis club members have been able to personally hand a dictionary to each student in the classroom and talk about their organization. Cunningham said Kiwanis has service clubs in Fremont in elementary, middle, high school and college.
“It is a way to talk about our service club,” she said.
Cunningham noted why the books, which the club buys, are good for the elementary students.
“Third-graders are very inquisitive,” Cunningham said. “They want to know things and these little books mean a lot to them even in the age of computers.”
Cunningham said Gary Fouracre led the program for years.
“It’s important that this program continues,” Cunningham said. “He did a wonderful job coordinating the program, making sure all the books got delivered where they needed to be. It’s important that it’s continued for him as well as third-graders.”
Marcia Fouracre said while her husband led the program, many other Kiwanians were involved in distributing the books to the schools.
She remembers the boxes in their garage. Her husband would put the names of schools on the boxes and whoever was set to deliver them would pick them up.
“It was kind of a dispensary here,” she said.
She recalls that Kiwanians delivered the books to classrooms.
“I remember going with Gary a couple of times and it was fun to see the kids’ faces when they got something new that they and even their family could use,” Fouracre said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, books will go to the schools but Kiwanians won’t personally deliver them to classrooms and make presentations. Teachers are set to get a flyer with a link to a YouTube video that tells about the Kiwanis organization with that hopes that they’ll share that information with students. The flyer states that the organization seeks to improve the world one child and one community at a time.
Cunningham cites a benefit of the book distribution.
“Offering knowledge to children through this program is pretty wonderful,” Cunningham said. “Education is the future for all of us. The students can carry these books with them throughout college.”
