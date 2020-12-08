Kiwanians distributing books to third-graders

“It is a way to talk about our service club,” she said.

Cunningham noted why the books, which the club buys, are good for the elementary students.

“Third-graders are very inquisitive,” Cunningham said. “They want to know things and these little books mean a lot to them even in the age of computers.”

Cunningham said Gary Fouracre led the program for years.

“It’s important that this program continues,” Cunningham said. “He did a wonderful job coordinating the program, making sure all the books got delivered where they needed to be. It’s important that it’s continued for him as well as third-graders.”

Marcia Fouracre said while her husband led the program, many other Kiwanians were involved in distributing the books to the schools.

She remembers the boxes in their garage. Her husband would put the names of schools on the boxes and whoever was set to deliver them would pick them up.

“It was kind of a dispensary here,” she said.

She recalls that Kiwanians delivered the books to classrooms.