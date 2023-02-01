Kiwanis club distributes 485 dictionaries to third-graders

Marcia Fouraker was telling schoolkids about the Fremont Kiwanis Club when she got an unexpected question.

The Kiwanis club member explained that the local group is more than 100 years old. She then asked if the elementary school students had any questions.

A boy raised his hand.

“So you’re 100 years old?” he asked.

Fouraker kindly set the record straight. She reassured students that she wasn’t a centenarian nor was she a club founder.

But she’s active in the group and its endeavors.

This year, Fouraker and the local Kiwanis club are continuing a project, which helps them get Gazetteer dictionaries into the hands of local and area third-graders and gives members a chance to talk about their service organization.

The Fremont group, launched in 1920, works to improve children’s lives in areas such as education and health. As part of that, the local group has distributed the dictionaries for free for a dozen years.

Thousands of students in and around Fremont have received these dictionaries during the past 12 years.

Recently, the group finished taking 485 dictionaries to third-graders in Fremont Public Schools, Trinity Lutheran School, Archbishop Bergan Catholic School and Arlington and Cedar Bluffs public schools.

“It’s really a good book,” Fouraker said. “Not only is it a dictionary, it’s got all kinds of other information.”

The information includes biographies of U.S. Presidents – right up to President Joe Biden.

“It’s very current,” Fouraker said.

The book also has information about the states along with scientific data—all in an effort to promote literacy.

Fouraker cites the adage: “Learn to read and read to learn.”

“We do stress that reading is really the foundation of learning,” Fouraker said. “There’s so much to be gained by reading and reading can teach you something, but it’s also for pleasure.”

Fouraker’s late husband, Gary, led the dictionary distribution effort years ago. Fouraker said she began leading it in 2020.

Other Kiwanis members sign up for specific days and times to help make deliveries.

“I notice that on the list of people who sign up for distributing dictionaries, it’s often the teachers in our group who say, ‘I’ll do that,’” noted Fouraker, a retired teacher. “It’s just a great chance for them to get back into a classroom. Even if they were a high school teacher, they’re walking into an elementary classroom. It’s still a good feeling and a way to connect to today’s students.”

During deliveries, members give a brief presentation about the dictionaries, the club and its projects.

Fouraker said most of the group’s funds for projects come from selling concessions at football, basketball and volleyball games at Midland University.

Profits from the concessions are used for mostly for local, but also for some national and international projects.

One of the Kiwanis club’s local projects involved raising money for a playground that can be used by children of all capabilities. The playground, which is at Fremont’s Johnson Park, includes features that children in wheelchairs are able to access.

The playground was dedicated in 2020.

During their presentations, club members show students a picture of the Johnson Park Playground and ask if they’ve ever been there.

“Most children have been there and they’re very excited and say they like to play there,” Fouraker said.

Students also like receiving the dictionaries.

“They seem really excited,” Fouraker said. “Their faces light up. It’s a little book, but there is so much in it.”

Students are excited to learn they get to keep the book. They’re told to write their name on a line in the front of it.

Fouraker and the club are looking to the future.

“There are plans to continue with this (dictionary project), because one of our priorities is the education of children, but also, this is a way we can be involved locally,” Fouraker said.

Fouraker tells why the dictionary endeavor is special.

“This is near and dear to our hearts, because we can go into the classrooms,” she said. “We can meet the children and hand them these dictionaries. It’s very gratifying when you can do something on the local level.”