 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Kreikemeier earns dean's list recognition

  • 0
Missouri Western State University

April Kreikemeier of Snyder was named to the dean’s list at Missouri State University for the spring semester.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).

Kreikemeier was among more than 4,700 students named to the spring 2022 dean’s list.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa State University dean's list

Iowa State University dean's list

Approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring seme…

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden confident about future despite mounting political challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News