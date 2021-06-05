 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lamme receives P.E.O. STAR Scholarship
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Lamme receives P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alexandra Lamme
Tammy Greunke

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chapter EX, Fremont, has announced that Alexandra Lamme is its P.E.O. STAR Scholarship recipient.

Lamme was selected based on her academic achievements, leadership and service to both her school and community. She will further her education at the University of Arizona this fall.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Valley Lakes Assisted Living

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Northland College dean's list
Education

Northland College dean's list

Nick Kunce of Fremont was named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the winter 2021 term at Northland College in As…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News