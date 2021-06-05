Lamme receives P.E.O. STAR Scholarship

Support Local Journalism
Chapter EX, Fremont, has announced that Alexandra Lamme is its P.E.O. STAR Scholarship recipient.
Lamme was selected based on her academic achievements, leadership and service to both her school and community. She will further her education at the University of Arizona this fall.
