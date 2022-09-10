Lance Vie named Experience Lab student leader at Nebraska

Lance Vie of Nickerson is among 18 new student leaders in the Experience Lab in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Vie, a senior majoring in broadcasting, is a student lead for Nebraska Nightly.

More than 120 students are participating in the Experience Lab, a learning program that allows students to gain real-world experience by working on content for the public and clients. Students work with faculty and professional mentors to build their skill sets while exploring professional interests in one of the college’s media outlets: Buoy, Jacht, KRNU, Nebraska Nightly, Unlimited Sports, Heartland and the Nebraska News Service. The lab’s student leadership team oversees the day-to-day operations of the programs.

The Experience Lab’s co-directors, Jemalyn Griffin and Jill Martin, said they are looking forward to working with students who are passionate about journalism, broadcasting, sports communication, advertising and public relations.

The Experience Lab began meeting Aug. 23 and will meet regularly through early December.