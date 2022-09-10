 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Lance Vie named Experience Lab student leader at Nebraska

  • 0
Andersen Hall - University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Courtesy

Lance Vie of Nickerson is among 18 new student leaders in the Experience Lab in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Vie, a senior majoring in broadcasting, is a student lead for Nebraska Nightly.

More than 120 students are participating in the Experience Lab, a learning program that allows students to gain real-world experience by working on content for the public and clients. Students work with faculty and professional mentors to build their skill sets while exploring professional interests in one of the college’s media outlets: Buoy, Jacht, KRNU, Nebraska Nightly, Unlimited Sports, Heartland and the Nebraska News Service. The lab’s student leadership team oversees the day-to-day operations of the programs.

The Experience Lab’s co-directors, Jemalyn Griffin and Jill Martin, said they are looking forward to working with students who are passionate about journalism, broadcasting, sports communication, advertising and public relations.

People are also reading…

The Experience Lab began meeting Aug. 23 and will meet regularly through early December.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News