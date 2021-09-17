Latino/Hispanic Heritage Month to be celebrated through programming at MCC

Metropolitan Community College will host a series of education programs to celebrate Latino/Hispanic Heritage Month, a month-long celebration of the cultures, achievements and history of the Latino and Hispanic community. All sessions will be offered virtually and are free and open to the public.

On Monday, Sept. 20, from 6:30-7:45 p.m., Javier Avila, instructor at Northhampton Community College, will combine his unique blend of comedy and poetry in “The Perfect Latino.” Avila will offer a close examination of the American Latino experience through moving original works, which transcends boundaries of color, ethnicity and geography. Funding for this program was provided by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

Other sessions include a conversation with Mario Hinojosa, president at the Futuro Media Group, and an in-depth look at the ongoing crisis in Venezuela with journalist Valentina Oropeza of the websites Prodavinci and Contrapunto.

Those wishing to attend any session are asked to log on to mccneb.edu/LHM at the designated time to obtain a Zoom link that will allow you to view the program.

To view a full list of the education programs, visit mccneb.edu/LHM or call 531-MCC-2253 for more information.

