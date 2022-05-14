Lauren Baker recognized at Concordia University's science department awards

Lauren Baker of Fremont was recognized for her exceptional work and contributions to Concordia University Nebraska’s science department during its annual awards celebration on April 20.

The department get together is usually celebrated outside around a campfire, but this year, due to fire threats, the department adapted to an indoor celebration – roasting their s’mores by Bunsen burner and candlelight.

At the awards ceremony, they recognized the graduates from the various science departments. This year, they recognized 32 biology majors, seven chemistry majors, one environmental science major, four physics majors, and three science education majors, who are graduating in May.

Baker, a biology major from Fremont, received an award for outstanding freshman in chemistry, which is an award recognizing freshman showing early promise in general chemistry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.