 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Lauren Tamayo earns award at Hastings College

  • 0
Hastings College

During its day-long Celebration of Excellence on April 27, Hastings College announced its Who's Who honorees, which are students recognized for having made outstanding campus contributions during their college careers. Up to 10% of the graduating seniors may be named to the Who's Who list, which is determined through a student vote and a student-faculty committee.

Also during the event, three Bronco Award recipients were announced. Established in 1924, the Bronco Award is the college’s highest non-academic award granted to students. Recipients are selected from the Who’s Who list.

Lauren Tamayo from Wahoo is an exercise science major, and was named to the Who’s Who list. The dean’s list student was a national qualifier on the track and field team. Tamayo also set the school record in the pentathlon and was named the outstanding female athlete during the GPAC meet, and received GPAC athlete of the week and All-American honors.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FPS provides COVID update

FPS provides COVID update

No students or staff were absent in the Fremont Public Schools system on Friday due to a COVID-19 positive test.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News