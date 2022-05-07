Lauren Tamayo earns award at Hastings College

During its day-long Celebration of Excellence on April 27, Hastings College announced its Who's Who honorees, which are students recognized for having made outstanding campus contributions during their college careers. Up to 10% of the graduating seniors may be named to the Who's Who list, which is determined through a student vote and a student-faculty committee.

Also during the event, three Bronco Award recipients were announced. Established in 1924, the Bronco Award is the college’s highest non-academic award granted to students. Recipients are selected from the Who’s Who list.

Lauren Tamayo from Wahoo is an exercise science major, and was named to the Who’s Who list. The dean’s list student was a national qualifier on the track and field team. Tamayo also set the school record in the pentathlon and was named the outstanding female athlete during the GPAC meet, and received GPAC athlete of the week and All-American honors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.