Service award
Northeast Community College has honored an area woman for her service to the institution.
Mary Lauritzen recently was presented with Northeast’s Distinguished Service Award during the college’s annual Achievement Awards ceremony at the Lifelong Learning Center on the Norfolk campus. The recognition is presented to individuals who have demonstrated active service to higher education and who have played a significant role in the development of Northeast Community College.
Lauritzen, of West Point, has been a vocal advocate of Northeast Community College, in particular, with its work in east central Nebraska through its extended campus in her hometown. She is a believer of the Nebraska community college mission of providing efficient, hands-on training at an affordable price for students who are eager to join the workforce in a short period of time.
Lauritzen is a retired clinic manager of the Family Vision Center, P.C. of West Point, and previously worked in retail sales, management and banking. She is a former national president of the American Foundation for Vision Awareness, former board member of the Auxiliary to the American Optometric Association, has served as president of the Nebraska Foundation for Children's Vision, and is the at large member of the board of the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
Lauritzen said the work of Northeast Community College in West Point has had an incredible impact on the region. She said as an area employer, extended campus advisory board member and a member of the community, she has witnessed Northeast’s influence from a variety of perspectives.
She also credited the West Point extended campus for providing education to Cuming County’s shifting workforce demands, identifying and responding to the cultural interests of the community and for increasing the area’s college attendance rate.
Lauritzen championed the most recent work in West Point – the establishment of the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center.
Lauritzen said there is also a need to help elementary school students identify what they may want to do with their lives and provide them opportunities through career pathways. She said a program such as that will provide them the opportunity to learn what it is they like in the area of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Lauritzen has also served on the board of Nebraska's Anne Batchelder Excellence in Public Service Series, a leadership development program for politically active women. She serves in many areas as a community volunteer, including as a member of the West Point Community Theatre Board of Directors and has served as chapter president of the P.E.O Sisterhood, among others.