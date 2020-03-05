Lawrence Chatters to give keynote presentation at Midland conference

Midland University will host a conference on April 17 geared toward helping educators gain a stronger understanding of the impact of social emotional learning on students.

The conference, held in conjunction with ESU2, will run 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. The goal of the conference is to give teachers, administrators and school counselors the chance to learn new strategies and tools needed to create a classroom that supports social emotional learning for its students.

The conference’s keynote speaker will be Vice President of Student Affairs Lawrence Chatters. His presentation, titled “A Self-Proclaimed Wimpy Kid’s Guide to Building Social and Emotional Strength and Resilience in Education,” will largely draw upon his own struggles overcoming bullying and anxiety in school.

Chatters, along with his older sister, was born with albinism, which causes a lack of pigment in the skin and eyes. The condition, along with pronounced vision issues, asthma and the fact that he and his sister were among the first African-American children to attend one Catholic school in North Carolina, all contributed to his struggles as a child.