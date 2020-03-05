Lawrence Chatters to give keynote presentation at Midland conference

Midland University will host a conference on April 17 geared toward helping educators gain a stronger understanding of the impact of social emotional learning on students.
The conference, held in conjunction with ESU2, will run 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. The goal of the conference is to give teachers, administrators and school counselors the chance to learn new strategies and tools needed to create a classroom that supports social emotional learning for its students.
The conference’s keynote speaker will be Vice President of Student Affairs Lawrence Chatters. His presentation, titled “A Self-Proclaimed Wimpy Kid’s Guide to Building Social and Emotional Strength and Resilience in Education,” will largely draw upon his own struggles overcoming bullying and anxiety in school.
Chatters, along with his older sister, was born with albinism, which causes a lack of pigment in the skin and eyes. The condition, along with pronounced vision issues, asthma and the fact that he and his sister were among the first African-American children to attend one Catholic school in North Carolina, all contributed to his struggles as a child.
“All of those things made me the perfect target for bullying,” Chatters said. “I was bullied significantly when I was young. It caused some big problems. I didn’t want to go to school. I didn’t want to leave home and I was crying a lot.”
You have free articles remaining.
Chatter’s bullying led to him ultimately calling himself a self-proclaimed “wimpy kid” in his keynote title.
“I was a wreck,” he said.
Chatters said the goal of his presentation is to give educators the same tools that his teachers offered him when he was a student.
“The whole point of this journey and talk with these educators is that the teachers I had at the time saw me coming and helped me build some of the confidence through tools,” he said. “They gave me positive reinforcement and build my academic self-efficacy by cheering me on.”
Chatters has previous experience working as an educator on a high-school level and as a psychologist. He said he believes that perspective will bring a unique, exciting twist to the presentation.
“I have a unique background in that I’ve lived all over the U.S., which in a sense added another challenge, always being the new weird kid,” Chatters said. “It’ll be a really engaging, fun keynote, and I think the people who participate will walk away with some skills.”