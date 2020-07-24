Learning Center recognizes 28 graduates

Twenty-eight students from Fremont Public Schools graduated from the Learning Center, an alternative academic and work experience program for students in grades 8-12.
The program allows Fremont High School to have dual enrollment at the high school, work experience or college dual enrollment. The Learning Center is a full-day academic program that requires academic, attendance, citizenship and vocational goal completion.
A live graduation ceremony was held for the graduating class on July 21 at the Fremont High School Auditorium to recognize the graduates.
“It is an honor to have been able to hold a live graduation ceremony celebrating the accomplishments of these outstanding young adults,” Scott Jensen, executive director of secondary operations, said. “It is truly inspirational to hear their stories, and to know the effort that they have put forth to earn their degree. They have all developed a strong foundation which will serve them well in their future endeavors.”
The 28 graduates from the Learning Center are listed below:
- Hannah Burdess
- Hannah Burns
- Josselin Calderon
- Patrick Carpenter
- Chandra Carr
- Eleyanna Del Jesus
- Austin Durand
- Keaton Finck
- Jared Fisher
- Brooklynn Freund
- Zaylie Garcia
- Jerry Garza
- Cole Hain
- Nicole Hittle
- Jaime Knoell
- Luke Lehmann
- Marissa Lincoln
- Erika Medina
- Yamilexy Otero
- Sydney Roberts
- Amy Schulkey
- Braxten Smith
- Dylan Stednitz
- Andrew Taylor
- Carlos Valdenea
- Max Vanderworth
- Melody Walton
- Andrew Wilson
“The 2020 graduates of the Learning Center are diverse in their backgrounds, their scholarly interests and pathways to graduation,” Lea Bruner, head teacher at the Learning Center, said. “However, this class is uniform in their commitment to their education and building toward a better future for themselves. We have enjoyed setting goals, designing future plans and watching the graduates meet and surpass the expectations placed before them. The class of 2020 has grown into intelligent productive citizens. They deserve all the praise for their hard work and we cannot wait to see the places that they go.”
