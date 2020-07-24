Learning Center recognizes 28 graduates

“The 2020 graduates of the Learning Center are diverse in their backgrounds, their scholarly interests and pathways to graduation,” Lea Bruner, head teacher at the Learning Center, said. “However, this class is uniform in their commitment to their education and building toward a better future for themselves. We have enjoyed setting goals, designing future plans and watching the graduates meet and surpass the expectations placed before them. The class of 2020 has grown into intelligent productive citizens. They deserve all the praise for their hard work and we cannot wait to see the places that they go.”