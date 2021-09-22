Library board hears moving plans, fundraising efforts

Plans are to be in the auditorium before the July Fourth holiday and open July 5, serving the public from that location.

“This ability to move to another facility is very important in accelerating the construction schedule, reducing safety risks to the public and potentially saving a fairly significant amount of money, because to phase the project in and remain open was going to be more expensive and have many more issues involved – especially with trying to retain patron access during the construction—so this is huge,” McClain said.

McClain emphasized the cooperation between the parks and recreation department and the library.

“We’ve had a great partnership with the city with the parks department, the Friends of Keene Memorial Library. Everybody’s trying to be on the same page and really work toward this goal of getting this done,” McClain said.

England-Biggs said moving out of the library building during the expansion drops the estimated project time from 16 to 18 months to 13 or 14. It provides a cost saving and reduces danger to staff and patrons, who’d be coming in and out of a construction zone.

“We’re looking at how to be serving people with as little disruption as possible,” England-Biggs said.