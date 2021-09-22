Library board hears moving plans, fundraising efforts

Keene Memorial Library will temporarily move to Fremont City Auditorium during the library’s expansion construction.
Members of the library’s advisory board learned about the planned move when they met Monday night.
They also learned about continuing fundraising efforts for the $9.4 million expansion project.
Keene Memorial Library Director Laura England-Biggs said the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department has reservations at the city auditorium through June 22, 2022.
“They agreed to cut off at that point so the library could assume the space from that point through the end of our construction project, which is approximately 13 to 14 months,” England-Biggs said. “That was a really big step and Linda (McClain, expansion project committee member) and I have talked and feel like that’s a really big sign of the city’s commitment to this project.”
Tom Adamson, library board president, asked about the timetable for the move.
England-Biggs said, tentatively, the library probably will close from June 26 through July 2 and move into the auditorium.
“We need to decide what goes into the auditorium and what gets stored and where it gets stored,” she said.
Library staff will help pack materials. McClain also believes the Friends of Keene Memorial Library will provide as much volunteer assistance as possible and packing will be able to be done ahead of the schedule.
Plans are to be in the auditorium before the July Fourth holiday and open July 5, serving the public from that location.
“This ability to move to another facility is very important in accelerating the construction schedule, reducing safety risks to the public and potentially saving a fairly significant amount of money, because to phase the project in and remain open was going to be more expensive and have many more issues involved – especially with trying to retain patron access during the construction—so this is huge,” McClain said.
McClain emphasized the cooperation between the parks and recreation department and the library.
“We’ve had a great partnership with the city with the parks department, the Friends of Keene Memorial Library. Everybody’s trying to be on the same page and really work toward this goal of getting this done,” McClain said.
England-Biggs said moving out of the library building during the expansion drops the estimated project time from 16 to 18 months to 13 or 14. It provides a cost saving and reduces danger to staff and patrons, who’d be coming in and out of a construction zone.
“We’re looking at how to be serving people with as little disruption as possible,” England-Biggs said.
Board member LeAnn Rathke asked if items that have more circulation would be moved to the auditorium, while others would be stored.
England-Biggs noted that the library will move from a 23,000-square-foot building to a 6,000-square-foot space.
“We have to pare down quite a bit,” said England-Biggs, who’s discussed the situation with staff.
Items taken to the city auditorium could include everything published in the last two years from the juvenile fiction section. England-Biggs said Elisa Cruz, circulation/adult services, could take self-help, cooking, craft section and World War II materials to the auditorium.
England-Biggs said large-type materials must go to the auditorium. These materials are used a great deal by the general population and people using homebound services.
Books that are in storage will be removed from a catalog viewed by the public. Materials that are at the auditorium will be on this catalog.
Nine or 10 of the 15 computers will go to the auditorium in a space identified as a technology nook.
“So we will still have public computing available,” England-Biggs said.
Staff members are looking into alternate locations for the children’s Storytime rather than canceling the program for a year.
England-Biggs said Storytime turnout in the last two weeks has been good – better than what the library had before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Future Storytime locations could include a park during good weather or a mall, coffee shop or other businesses that might have space available to share.
“We need to find places with plentiful parking that are easy to get to with small children and strollers,” England-Biggs said.
Fremont City Council Liaison Sally Ganem suggested an elementary school building for the Summer Reading Program. Adamson and Ganem also recommended Midland University.
Discussion about the move also included library staff. Current plans are to have staff situated in two auditorium meeting rooms. One of the rooms will be needed to house a check-in and shelving area, England-Biggs said.
Planning and fundraising remain underway.
At this point, $5,787,750.80 – including a $2 million bond issue passed by voters in May 2018—has been committed toward the $9.4 million library expansion project.
“We’re 62 to 65 percent committed,” England-Biggs said.
Rathke asked about the groundbreaking date.
“The groundbreaking is not set at this time,” England-Biggs said. “We are looking at the Spring of 2022. The City has indicated they would like to have us at 100 percent committed before we have a groundbreaking.”
Adamson asked if this is typical of projects and Ganem said it is.
“We know that the next 60 days are probably the most critical in our fundraising,” McClain said.
Many grants have been applied for and McClain said information will be updated by the end of October.
“I do believe we’re going to have somewhat of a gap,” McClain said. “I don’t know right now what that is going to be. We mostly likely will have a $500,000 to a million dollars that we will still need to raise to get this 100 percent committed funding. We have made great progress.”
A communitywide mass mailing is planned to try to close the gap.
McClain expressed appreciation for support already received, especially from WholeStone Farms, which in July donated $500,000 toward the expansion project.
“That has been a critical piece for us in making the progress that we have and has enabled us to go after larger amounts from some significant foundations,” she said.
McClain expressed appreciation for the Fremont Area Community Foundation, which granted $100,000 to the project, and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau, which provided a $100,000 Capital Improvement Grant to the library expansion.
“Those early supporters have made a tremendous difference in going after the grants,” McClain said.
Ganem noted that the library must show that it has community support before other granters will provide donations.
Adamson thanked England-Biggs and McClain for the work they’ve done in raising funds and commitments.
“It’s making a difference,” Ganem added.
England-Biggs said she, McClain and Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg met with the Fremont Kiwanis Club board, which has pledged $25,000 toward the expansion project.
The club has naming rights for the new children’s activity room. The club has made a three-year pledge and the library already has the first year’s check.
Expansion plans have been ongoing for some time.
The library at 1030 N. Broad St. will be remodeled and new library areas will be designed to flow into the older building.
Plans are to have meeting rooms equipped with technology and separate adult, teen and kid areas, space for entertainment and educational events.
Other plans include updating existing elevators, shelving, counters, computers, entryways, workspaces, bathrooms and infrastructure to make the building easily accessible and to add more than 20 parking spaces outdoors.
England-Biggs said she and McClain toured Crete’s new library to obtain expansion project ideas. That facility has a full city block for a library and library park with an additional third of the block dedicated to parking.
“We got some good ideas as far as the shelving. The signage was very well done. It was definitely worthwhile to get a different perspective,” McClain said.
England-Biggs also presented the Friends of Keene Memorial Library report for Denise Kay, president.
The Friends’ Dessert in the Stacks fundraiser was well attended. The Friends also presented the annual Faith Perry Award, given to an individual or group who exemplifies the spirit of volunteerism and support to the library community and the Friends.
This year, the award was presented to the Keene Memorial Library staff for their dedication to serving the Fremont community during the pandemic.
England-Biggs became visibly moved when making the announcement to the board.
“It was very special that the staff was recognized for all the efforts they put forth in the last year,” England-Biggs said.
A Pop-Up Book Nook is planned for Nov. 5-6. The Friends group is still moving forward with plans for a full book sale March 24-27.
The library board meets at 6:30 p.m., the third Monday at the library. Meetings are open to the public.