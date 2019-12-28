It’s a chance for children to learn about and usher in the New Year.
And they don’t even have to stay up too late.
On Tuesday, Keene Memorial Library will host a Noon Year’s Eve celebration.
Kids and their families are invited to the event, which starts at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the library at 1030 N. Broad St., in Fremont.
Participants can decorate party hats and coloring pages, while waiting for the countdown and balloon drop at noon.
The balloon drop will move out into the library this year so regular library users should expect increased volume in the library from about 11:45 to 12:15, said Laura England-Biggs, children’s librarian.
“Noon Year’s Eve is a great way to make the concept of the New Year real,” England-Biggs said. “It’s a great visual to help children ‘see’ the new year arrive.”
England-Biggs and other library personnel know that children don’t always get to participate in a real New Year’s Eve event.
“Most of them should be in bed by midnight so they usually miss the arrival of the new year,” England-Biggs said. “The concept is abstract so this event helps them make it more concrete and in a fun way.”
In past years, between 40 and 75 children have attended.
Keene isn’t the first library to have a Noon Year’s Eve.
“We saw some other library doing it and thought, ‘Hey, that looks like fun,’” England-Biggs said.
As in past years, she encourages area residents to attend the event at Fremont’s library.
“It’s going to be a good time,” she said. “It will be fun.”