Library provides Ready for Kindergarten sessions

All were taking part in Keene Memorial Library’s Ready for Kindergarten program.

The Tuesday morning sessions for children ages 2-5 began this week. More sessions are set for Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25 and Nov. 1.

Because the library is undergoing a remodeling and expansion project, children and their parents or caregivers meet the staff in room 207 at Metropolitan Community College downtown.

Ready for Kindergarten is a one-hour storytime and music program designed to help children learn and reinforce their recognition of letters and sounds – both of which can help them with reading skills when they’re developmentally ready.

The program also is designed to introduce or reinforce social skills children will need in a classroom setting, said Justine Ridder, children’s librarian.

Library staff work to help children improve fine motor and hand-strengthening skills along with pre-reading, reading, pre-writing, writing and literacy skills. They work on alphabet knowledge.

Staff read stories to the children during a structured time which also includes music. This part of the program lasts about 20 to 25 minutes.

After that, children are divided into three centers/groups.

At one center, children are able to work on a craft or other writing activities.

Children can take craft materials home with them if they choose to work at the other centers during the session.

Another center features puzzles, tiles, blocks and other items designed to help children with hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills.

A sensory center includes items such as soft dough, sand and beads.

Items at each center vary weekly and many program supplies are available because of a Nebraska Library Commission grant.

Ready for Kindergarten is a parent-involved program with the adults encouraged to sing and play along with their children.

Younger siblings are welcome, but library staff warn that some of the toys may be a choking hazard for the littler children.

Like the library’s regular storytimes, parents and children can drop into the sessions without registration.

“We always tell patrons to not to worry about missing a week,” Ridder said.

Library staff have the previous week’s lesson plan, craft and other items for parents and their children to take home if they miss a session.

Laura England-Biggs, library director, started the Ready for Kindergarten program years ago.

Vanderworth, library assistant III, became the lead on the program this year. Keri Taylor is the library aide.

“After she talked to a few kindergarten teachers, she learned about the things that the teachers were wanting students to be more prepared on when entering kindergarten,” Ridder said.

During Tuesday morning’s session, Vanderworth went over colors with the children.

With a green scarf in each hand, one little boy enthusiastically made huge circles with his arms filling the air around him with color.

Other children waved red, blue, purple, orange or yellow scarves – sometimes putting a scarf on their heads as the music played for the “Rainbow Song.”

Vanderworth read the book “Dog’s Colorful Day” to the children.

Ridder hopes parents will bring their children to Ready for Kindergarten.

“We are so happy to assist families in getting their children as ready as possible for the first big day at kindergarten,” Ridder said. “This program is another way we can instill the love of reading and books with children. They have then become lifelong learners.”