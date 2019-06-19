More people are participating in the Summer Reading Program at Keene Memorial Library.
Librarians are seeing a jump in the number of participants — even though the library is just one-third of the way through the program.
And people still have time to participate.
Thus far, the summer program has 547 registered readers — up from 229 in 2018.
“We’re just doing gangbusters this year,” said England-Biggs, the youth services librarian.
Why so many more readers?
England-Biggs talked with Sonia Vanderworth, the youth services assistant, and has listed some reasons.
They include:
“We think we’ve had great newspaper coverage,” she said.
England-Biggs noted other reasons.
“We’ve had staff promoting the program and we did a lot of school visits again this year — where we go out and talk to the kids and try to get them excited about reading for the summer,” she said.
England-Biggs believes community interest in the library’s expansion project has helped, too. In 2018, voters approved a $2 million bond issue for library expansion.
“People remember voting for the bond and they come in asking how the project is going and while they’re here, the staff talks up summer reading and they sign up,” she said.
England-Biggs added that the library hosted two winter reading challenges and people really responded to those.
The summer program also uses the same software (as the winter challenge) to record minutes of reading — and readers remember how it works.
In addition, Beanstack — the software the library uses to track reading minutes — has an easier app.
The increase has been a pleasant surprise.
Last year, the library didn’t even have 300 people register for the Summer Reading Program, so England-Biggs dropped her 2019 goal to that number of readers.
But numbers of readers are surpassing this goal.
“I think we’re going to hit at least 550,” she said, adding, “We’re only a third of the way through summer reading and we’ve already got 182 percent of our registration goal.”
The library also has log-in readers — people actively logging minutes of reading in the Beanstack software.
“My goal was 250 readers and we have 366,” she said.
She has other statistics:
- England-Biggs wanted to see 283,500 minutes of reading. So far, there are 181,840 minutes of reading logged. That’s almost as many as the program had during the whole summer in 2018.
- Last year, 296 readers (including kids, teens and adults) earned 1,533 prizes by reading.
- This year — so far — readers already have earned 2,009 prizes and that number is growing.
For every 105 minutes participants read and log, they get a prize, which is a book.
Or this year, the library also added school supplies.
“We know there are going to be some of our readers who can’t afford a backpack or a pencil bag — because of the flooding especially — so I read about another library doing this and the response has been huge. People are very thrilled to see the school supplies,” England-Biggs said.
The library had 48 backpacks and now only have three left, because kids won them as a prize.
She has other facts:
- Last year, 90 people completed the Summer Reading Program — reading a total of 945 minutes.
- In fewer than 30 days into this year’s program, 46 people already have completed the program — and they can keep reading until Aug. 16. England-Biggs also said she knows more than 90 people will complete the program this year.
Parents, grandparents or guardians wanting to get kids into the summertime program can come to the library and talk to a staff member or go to the website www.fremont.ne.gov/library and register there. There is a small graphic of an outer space alien and participants can click on that to get to the Beanstalk software. Participants can create an account and log in the minutes.
England-Biggs said readers could read 15 minutes for seven days (105 minutes) and get a prize every week.
Kids can read books like “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” or “Captain Underpants” or comic books.
“They can read whatever makes them happy,” England-Biggs said. “It doesn’t have to be the assigned reading they get through the year.”
England-Biggs notes the importance of encouraging kids to read.
“If they’re not interested in reading, they don’t find it fun, they won’t keep doing it,” she said. “They won’t be exposed to new words and that’s where we get so many of our new words is from reading.”
What if kids just want to play video games rather than read?
“We have books about video games,” she said. “Boys like nonfiction. We have Minecraft books. We have books on cars, dinosaurs. If there’s something they’re interested in and I don’t have it, I’ll try and find it.”
England-Biggs said she’d rather kids check out library books, because that drives circulation numbers, but she doesn’t require that they do so.
She also said folks can read online if they have OverDrive, downloadable eBooks and audiobooks through the library. People can read or listen online and still log the minutes. She’s listening to a book on CD. Those minutes still can be logged.