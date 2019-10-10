A new monthly book club for youth is starting this fall at Keene Memorial Library in Fremont.
The “Choose Your Own Adventure” Library Read-Aloud Book Club is based on a popular series of books for kids. The club is for young adventurers of all ages and will run from October through June.
Participants will meet at 4 p.m. on the second Monday of each month except November. The first meeting is Monday in the large meeting room.
Laura England-Biggs, children’s librarian, and Sonia Vanderworth, Library Assistant III, youth services, will select a Choose Your Own Adventure book to read each month, and the adventurers decide which path the group should take.
If participants can’t agree, they’ll roll a die.
If it lands on an even number, the group will select Choice A. If it lands on an odd number, Choice B, will be selected.
After reading the book, there will be a craft activity that ties into the book’s theme.
The first book is “Space and Beyond” by R. A. Montgomery.
England-Biggs encourages youth to participate.
“Most book clubs require discussion questions, and deep thought,” she said. “This club lets the reader pick the way the story goes, and we hope the kids will enjoy making the decisions together.”
For more information, contact England-Biggs at the library at laura.biggs@fremontne.gov or (402) 727-2694.
Keene Memorial Library is at 1030 N. Broad St., and offers a variety of programs.
Library hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Mondays-Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays; and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sundays.