Mitchell Lierman, a senior at West Point-Beemer High School, will attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney as an Omaha World-Herald/Kearney Hub scholar.
The OWH/Hub scholarship is one of the premier academic awards at UNK. It provides room and board, tuition and fees, and books for the duration of the recipients’ collegiate careers at UNK.
John Falconer, director of the UNK honors program, said there were 150 applicants for the OWH/Hub scholarship, which is a 14 percent increase compared to last year and continues a four-year growth in applicants. Forty students were invited to campus for interviews.
Lierman, son of Lonnie and Nancy Lierman, will graduate from West Point-Beemer High School with a 4.0 GPA. He scored a 35 on his ACT and will major in journalism at UNK.
Lierman enjoys finding humor in life and wants to spread that humor to other people as well.
During his high school career, he participated in speech, quiz bowl, one-act, band, student council, drone imaging squad, Future Problem Solvers, FBLA and multiple essay contests. In addition to his active involvement, he has received awards for his hard work and dedication in multiple areas.
He won the Optimist Club Essay contest and Voice of Democracy contest, and he has received runner-up various times. Lierman has donated his time to Relay for Life, Bancroft Speech and Drama Camp, the Alumni Banquet and Cuming County Economic Banquet.
He wishes to help others find their voice and add his own voice to discussions, whether to contribute knowledge or to challenge his fellow peers’ thinking so new ideas can be developed or old ideas may be revised and discussed.