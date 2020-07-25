Liliana Cudly reflects on busy high school career

Liliana said some of her favorite memories will be simply traveling to different schools to compete in activities like One Acts. She remembered one specific overnight trip to North Platte earlier this year as a special moment.

“One of the highlights was just being away from everybody for a bit, but still with my friends,” she said. “We went to a state thespian festival and we got to sit around in hotels and those are still such good memories for me.”

Brianna said her daughter’s high school career has gone by quicker than expected, but she’s proud to see how far Liliana has come.

“It’s hard to believe how much they could change in that little time,” Brianna said.

Brianna said her daughter came into high school more timid than she is now, which is something she believes can be said for a lot of freshmen.

“She’s really come into her own,” Brianna said. “She’s kind. She’s hard-working. She’s finding her voice as a leader and she has worked for others and inspired others to be the best that they can be no matter what it is.”

Moving forward, Liliana said she looks forward to meeting people who can help her develop her career.