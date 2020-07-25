Liliana Cudly reflects on busy high school career

Liliana Cudly has had a desire to be involved ever since she was a freshman at Fremont High School.
It started off with cross country as a freshman and sophomore. There, she heard about the school’s theater program from some friends on the team and decided to give it a try.
On top of that, Liliana, daughter of Brent and Brianna Cudly, has been involved in choir and tennis all four years of high school.
“I wanted something to do otherwise I would just be bored at home all the time and it helps me just kind of stay busy the whole time,” she said. “It’s just good to have stuff to do.”
Through theater, Liliana found a passion that continues to burn bright. In just a few weeks, she will begin school at Oklahoma State University to start pursuing a degree in theater and education.
She said she hopes to become an acting coach or theater teacher at some point in the future.
“I’ve always kind of wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “My dad is a principal and I pretty much grew up around that. I guess I like teaching people and I’m super passionate about theater.”
Liliana said she knows a lot about the subject and loves passing that knowledge down to people.
“Even in just a relaxed setting, I’ll be talking their ear off about theater,” she said.
Liliana said some of her favorite memories will be simply traveling to different schools to compete in activities like One Acts. She remembered one specific overnight trip to North Platte earlier this year as a special moment.
“One of the highlights was just being away from everybody for a bit, but still with my friends,” she said. “We went to a state thespian festival and we got to sit around in hotels and those are still such good memories for me.”
Brianna said her daughter’s high school career has gone by quicker than expected, but she’s proud to see how far Liliana has come.
“It’s hard to believe how much they could change in that little time,” Brianna said.
Brianna said her daughter came into high school more timid than she is now, which is something she believes can be said for a lot of freshmen.
“She’s really come into her own,” Brianna said. “She’s kind. She’s hard-working. She’s finding her voice as a leader and she has worked for others and inspired others to be the best that they can be no matter what it is.”
Moving forward, Liliana said she looks forward to meeting people who can help her develop her career.
“I’m looking forward to meeting people that can guide me,” she said.
While she is looking ahead to the future, Liliana added that she will always remember the strong support she had from friends and staff at FHS as a student.
“Fremont has great teachers who helped me out in every situation, no matter what it was,” she said.
