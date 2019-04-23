Linden Elementary School students raised nearly $2,000 last week for the Nebraska Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, all by collecting their spare change.
The donations came through the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s “Pennies for Patients” program, which Linden has participated in for at least eight years, according to Jennifer Wulf of Linden Elementary School.
“Our students bring spare change; We ask them if they have any spare change at home to bring it to school,” Wulf said. “Each classroom has a contest to see who can bring in the most spare change.”
All together, those donations this year amounted to $1,778.30, according to Linden Principal Diane Beninato.
“Our Linden families have been very generous,” Wulf said. “All of that money’s going to stay in Nebraska to go toward funding for finding cures for leukemia and lymphoma.”
The class that collects the most money celebrates their work with a party. This year’s winning class was Nicole Martens’ kindergartners, who chose to celebrate with an ice cream party, which occurred last week.
“They’re excited they get their free party,” Wulf said.
Through the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, students get boxes sent home to put their change in. There are also boxes set up around the school. And every year, the school sets up a fun incentive day to help encourage kids to donate.
Those fun days have included things like “Pennies for Pajamas,” where kids are allowed to wear their pajamas to school. Another day encouraged kids to bring in their nickels and wear neon.
The event also helps kids to learn about the importance of being generous at a young age.
“It’s just the power of giving and how you remember those experiences as you grow,” Beninato said.
“I emphasize to them that this isn’t money that’s staying at Linden, this is money that’s going to help kids who are sick, kids who would be about their age,” Wulf added. “The kids have really embraced it, they get excited about it. They like bringing in change — they show me when they bring it in.”