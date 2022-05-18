 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Linn receives Service Award to Youth

Linn receives award

Shayla Linn, center, a social worker for Fremont Public Schools, was presented with the 2022 Evelyn E. Labode Service to Youth Award during the recent Nebraska Juvenile Justice Association Conference. At right is Tammy Sassman, executive director of NJJA, and on the left is Rico Zavala, president of the NJJA board of directors. 

 Courtesy photo

Shayla Linn, a social worker for Fremont Public Schools, was presented with the 2022 Evelyn E. Labode Service to Youth Award during the recent Nebraska Juvenile Justice Association Conference.

The award recognizes a professional in a field who demonstrates commitment, initiative and advocacy on behalf of the youth and families they serve.

Linn was nominated by Cynthia Reed, program supervisor at CASA of the Midlands. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate.

In the nomination letter, it was noted that “Her personal relationships with her students allow her to share a unique perspective with others who provide services and/or assistance.”

“Shayla goes above and beyond to serve Fremont Public Schools students at all levels,” said Joel Kerkman, special education director at FPS. “Her enthusiasm and genuine care create a unique layer of trust between students, parents and the community."

