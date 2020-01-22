It’s obvious that Patricia Kassmeier is proud of her students.
Kassmeier serves as the adviser for the Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter at Logan View High School near Hooper.
“We have a very involved, bright, motivated group of students,” Kassmeier told the Fremont Tribune.
Students Jessica Nelson and Miranda Batenhorst even wrote an article providing details about the group’s many and varied activities.
In their article, the teens said members of a foods class baked pies for the Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Midland University. The group raised funds via lunch and concession stands at events such as the Hooper Chain of Friends Boutique lunch stand and at basketball games and speech meets.
Members of the textiles and clothing design class made dresses to send to Africa so little girls could attend school. Material for the dresses was donated to the chapter.
In 2019, group members made blankets that were raffled off. Nelson and Batenhorst said several members made a volleyball and a University of Nebraska-Lincoln tie blanket. They made plush and fleece Logan View blankets and a queen-size quilt inspired by the 2019 flood.
All blankets are being raffled off at events throughout the school year. Proceeds will benefit the chapter’s leadership and service projects.
In addition, students created a matching holiday pillow and blanket for the Festival of Hope online auction to benefit The Bridge, which serves individuals and families who experience domestic abuse and sexual assault. The Fremont-based agency helps people in five counties — Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Burt and Cuming.
Representatives from The Bridge have served as educational resources when the FCCLA chapter has embarked on projects related to the national organization’s program “STOP the Violence.”
Kassmeier said The Bridge has helped the FCCLA chapter in many ways — whether it was through:
* A phone call interview;
* Or a field trip for specifics on what the agency has to offer;
* Or to sponsor a series of “Lunch ’n Learn” sessions for the chapter and the Logan View student body. The sessions concerned healthy relationships and ways of avoiding bullying.
Proceeds raised from the FCCLA’s blanket and pillow will benefit work that The Bridge does.
Nelson and Batenhorst shared information on other projects which include volunteering at the Hooper Care Center. Activities included playing cards and board games with residents and painting holiday images on their windows.
You have free articles remaining.
At school, the students invited fifth-graders into the classroom to bake gingerbread cookies.
The teens commended the community and chapter members for their generosity which helped the group collect 300 items to donate to the Faith Food Pantry this month.
Members also are planning to prepare and serve a meal on Sunday at LifeHouse, a homeless shelter in Fremont.
The district Students Taking Action through Recognition (STAR) competition will occur later this month.
The teens said 22 of 38 FCCLA members plan to compete in 15 events on Jan. 29 at Wayne State College. The events include an array of topics.
Just a few of these topics include:
*Job interviewing;
*Advocating for public policies to cut down on the sales and use of nicotine in Nebraska;
* Exploring the do’s and don’ts of social media;
*Researching sound ways family members can cope with cancer;
*Maintaining a chapter website.
In July, the National FCCLA chapter will celebrate its 75th anniversary. FCCLA will host its annual national conference July 5-9 in Washington, D.C. More than 9,000 members, advisers and supporters are expected to attend.
The Logan View chapter continues to make accomplishments and serve its community.
And Kassmeier continues to take pride in these students.
“It has been impressive to watch them brainstorm project ideas, research issues, form their plans, and most importantly, not give up on their projects until they bring it to completion!” Kassmeier said. “It is so rewarding to see what the future holds for these kids! I think our future is in good hands!”