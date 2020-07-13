Logan View FCCLA students earn honors

Miranda Batenhorst and Jessica Nelson—Promote and Publicize FCCLA—gold—second place, National Runner Up.

Bailey Harpham—Chapter website—silver.

Troia Drey—Repurpose and Redesign—silver.

Kaylee Hilbers and Kaitlin Mundil—Food Innovations—silver.

The theme for this year’s conference was “Your Story Our Story,” giving alumni and current members an opportunity to share the history, showcase current programs and look to the organization’s future.

Kassmeier said her students missed the opportunity to attend meetings in the nation’s capital, but there are some virtual tours they can view. They’ll also be able to view all the keynote speaker and training sessions.

This also won’t be their last opportunity to visit Washington, D.C.

“One thing about Logan View is they’ll have other opportunities to go to D.C. with the Close Up trip,” Kassmeier said.

Logan View High School consistently has sent a large contingent of juniors to the nation’s capital to learn about this country’s democratic government.

And although FCCLA students didn’t get to go to Washington, D.C., this month, they still participated in the virtual event and are looking ahead.

“They’re very excited about their future, because the majority of them are going to be sophomores; one will be a junior,” Kassmeier said. “So they set their goals in mind for the future, too, and are really looking forward to a whole new era with Logan View FCCLA. It’s been a strong tradition there for many, many years and I was fortunate to be part of that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.