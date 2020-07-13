Logan View FCCLA students earn honors

Pat Kassmeier has great pride in her students in the Family Career and Community Leaders of America at Logan View High School.
“They continue to impress me with their resilience and their ability to keep moving forward even in times like these with the virus,” she said.
Many FCCLA members at Logan View have received various honors, including at the 75th Annual Leadership conference this month. Kassmeier is the outgoing adviser for the chapter.
FCCLA is a career and technical education organization, which has family as its central focus. It has more than 181,000 affiliated members in more than 5,300 chapters and is a co-curricular part of the family and consumer sciences departments in schools across the nation.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students weren’t able to attend the event in Washington, D.C., this year, but the National FCCLA executive council along with staff, advisers and volunteers provided a digital alternative.
Nebraska delegates met virtually on July 6 for a kickoff event to meet newly elected officers and participate in a game of “What You Know about Washington, D.C.” with Logan View sophomore Miranda Batenhorst winning first place.
Rebekka Jay, Logan View’s newly elected state vice president of membership, helped organize and oversee the event.
Logan View’s state peer education officers, Kaylee Hilbers of the community leader team and Batenhorst of the career leader team, were in charge of introducing their respective teams to the delegates.
The school’s delegates to this first-ever virtual national leadership conference were: Batenhorst, Hilbers, Kassmeier, Jay and Troia Drey, Bailey Harpham, Kaitlin Mundil and Jessica Nelson and Meredith Rohwer, who will be the 2020-21 adviser.
Jay served as a Nebraska voting delegate as the organization chose its 2020-21 executive council.
Nebraska received several honors, including third place in the nation for the “Annual 5K — Run for the Red,” which took place in delegates’ communities across the country in June.
The Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) events were submitted virtually in June and evaluated by selected individuals across the nation, Kassmeier said in a prepared statement.
Scores were submitted to nationals and each state had a virtual awards ceremony on the conference’s last day.
Nebraska had 213 participants in more than 30 categories. Six of eight Logan View FCCLA members qualified this spring for STAR events at the national level and chose to compete.
Logan View’s National FCCLA Star events results include:
- Miranda Batenhorst and Jessica Nelson—Promote and Publicize FCCLA—gold—second place, National Runner Up.
- Bailey Harpham—Chapter website—silver.
- Troia Drey—Repurpose and Redesign—silver.
- Kaylee Hilbers and Kaitlin Mundil—Food Innovations—silver.
The theme for this year’s conference was “Your Story Our Story,” giving alumni and current members an opportunity to share the history, showcase current programs and look to the organization’s future.
Kassmeier said her students missed the opportunity to attend meetings in the nation’s capital, but there are some virtual tours they can view. They’ll also be able to view all the keynote speaker and training sessions.
This also won’t be their last opportunity to visit Washington, D.C.
“One thing about Logan View is they’ll have other opportunities to go to D.C. with the Close Up trip,” Kassmeier said.
Logan View High School consistently has sent a large contingent of juniors to the nation’s capital to learn about this country’s democratic government.
And although FCCLA students didn’t get to go to Washington, D.C., this month, they still participated in the virtual event and are looking ahead.
“They’re very excited about their future, because the majority of them are going to be sophomores; one will be a junior,” Kassmeier said. “So they set their goals in mind for the future, too, and are really looking forward to a whole new era with Logan View FCCLA. It’s been a strong tradition there for many, many years and I was fortunate to be part of that.”
