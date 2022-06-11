Logan View graduate presented with Nebraska Milliken Educator Award at national forum

Lowell Milken, founder of the Milken Educator Awards, presented the 2021 Nebraska recipients with their $25,000 cash prizes at a national forum held at UCLA.

Katie Mace, who graduated from Logan View High School and now teaches at Lyons-Decatur Northeast High School, was one of two winners in Nebraska for the 2021-22 season and the first ever from Lyons-Decatur Northeast Schools.

“The Milken Educator Awards honor the best in the country and Katie Mace is proof that a big impact can be made no matter the size of a school or district,” said Stephanie Bishop, vice president of the Milken Educator Awards and a 2001 Milken Educator from Virginia. “Her ability to create engaging assignments, seamlessly adapt to changing needs, and her outstanding leadership in and out of the classroom are some of the characteristics that make her a Milken Educator.”

The Milken Educator Awards Forum gathered the 2021 recipients from across the country to network with their new colleagues as well as veteran Milken Educators and other education leaders to discuss how to increase their impact on K-12 education. Activities centered around the Milken Educator Awards’ theme of “Celebrate, Elevate, Activate!” and the support new recipients will receive as members of the national Milken Educator Network of excellence.

Specifically, recipients learned about the Milken Friends Forever (MFF) mentoring program, in which freshman Milken Educators benefit from personalized coaching and guidance from a Milken Educator veteran on ways to elevate their instructional practice and take an active role in educational leadership, policy and practice.

The Milken Educators were first notified of their awards at a surprise ceremony at their school before cheering students, appreciative colleagues, dignitaries and media.

Mace teaches English and speech at all levels at Lyons-Decatur Northeast High School. Her exceptional instructional practices keep students engaged and excited as they hone their reading and language arts skills.

During a unit on medieval literature and culture, students invite staff and peers to a medieval feast. Mace’s speech students recite the Gettysburg Address and make “Shark Tank”-style pitches for fictional business ideas. Her pupils enter and earn recognition in local and national writing contests.

When LDNE received an “Integrating the Arts” grant, Mace was the first teacher to attend workshops and welcome instructors into her room to weave arts education into her curriculum. These cross-curricular strategies helped Mace keep students interested and engaged during pandemic school closures.

One virtual project involved making T-shirts at home out of found objects and decorating them with catchy slogans related to “The Hobbit” for an online “trashion show.” Mace’s students regularly top state averages on the English section of the ACT, and former students credit her with their college and career successes.

Mace heads LDNE’s school improvement team, which drives professional development and helps teachers analyze data to enhance their instruction, as well as serving on the school’s multi-tiered system of supports team. She has led professional development on maintaining student engagement and increasing reading achievement. She also teaches dual enrollment English classes with Nebraska Wesleyan.

Mace holds a master’s in counseling and spends one period each day working with students individually and in small groups. Mace coaches the One Act drama team, which often reaches and earns honors at state-level competitions.

As the senior class sponsor, Mace leads fundraising efforts and organizes all senior events, including graduation rehearsal, senior breakfast and the commencement ceremony. The role also involves making sure seniors are on track to graduate, paying careful attention to those who might otherwise slip through the cracks.

“The role of a teacher often means being something different for different students,” says Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt. “Katie Mace is a perfect example of Nebraska teachers going the extra mile to wear many hats. From teaching English, to coaching One Act, and even filling the role of counselor, Mace is always there for her students in whatever way they need. We are all grateful for her work in preparing students for life-long success after high school.”

Mace earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary English in 2003 from the University of Nebraska, a master’s in English curriculum and instruction in 2011 from Wayne State College, and a master’s in counseling in 2014 from Creighton University.

For more information, visit MilkenEducatorAwards.org or call the Milken Family Foundation at (310) 570-4772.

