Logan View Public Schools announces cancellation of classes

Logan View Public Schools has announced a change in its schedule for this week.

“With accelerating developments related to recent COVID-19 exposures in our area, Logan View Public Schools is cancelling classes on Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, as a measured and proactive step intended to help us minimize or even eliminate the need for any lengthier operational disruptions over the remaining 2 months of the school year,” the school posted on social media.

All district staff, including teachers, para-educators, office personnel, foods personnel and bus drivers will report for duty on both Monday and Tuesday. Logan View is already scheduled to have winter break (no school) Wednesday through Friday. Classes at Logan View will resume as normally scheduled on Monday, March 16.

All activities that are already scheduled for outside of the school day (afternoons and evenings) on Monday and Tuesday will continue to be held as originally scheduled.

“These activities are going to continue as originally planned because the school cancellation is not based upon any emergency or eminent safety risk that would make it necessary to cancel these events,” the school posted.

For more information, visit www.loganview.org/page/hot_news/view/735.