Logan View Public Schools' plan focuses on in-person classrooms

Logan View Public Schools will move forward with plans to hold its first day of school on Aug. 13.

Classes are all currently slated to be held in-person to begin the academic year, according to the school’s re-entry plan released on July 24.

According to the plan, LVPS will not make a hybrid option or virtual, e-learning option generally available to students or families at the start of the academic year.

“Available technologies will be effectively utilized to connect students to their teachers and to learning in an age-appropriate manner should individual students need to temporarily miss school due to illness or due to isolation/quarantine measures instituted by the public health department,” the plan stated.

Should circumstances change, the district’s re-entry plan alluded to the possibility of transitioning to online learning if necessary. The plan stated that the district could make a determination to temporarily move from a face-to-face classroom model to the virtual model, similar to what was done for the area in the spring.

This would be done in a “graduated fashion,” meaning a single grade level may transition to online learning temporarily rather than the entire district.