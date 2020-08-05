Logan View Public Schools' plan focuses on in-person classrooms

Logan View Public Schools will move forward with plans to hold its first day of school on Aug. 13.
Classes are all currently slated to be held in-person to begin the academic year, according to the school’s re-entry plan released on July 24.
According to the plan, LVPS will not make a hybrid option or virtual, e-learning option generally available to students or families at the start of the academic year.
“Available technologies will be effectively utilized to connect students to their teachers and to learning in an age-appropriate manner should individual students need to temporarily miss school due to illness or due to isolation/quarantine measures instituted by the public health department,” the plan stated.
Should circumstances change, the district’s re-entry plan alluded to the possibility of transitioning to online learning if necessary. The plan stated that the district could make a determination to temporarily move from a face-to-face classroom model to the virtual model, similar to what was done for the area in the spring.
This would be done in a “graduated fashion,” meaning a single grade level may transition to online learning temporarily rather than the entire district.
Students and staff will be generally required to wear a face covering while at school or while using district transportation. LVPS will provide each student with five reusable cloth face masks, and parents and students will be responsible for cleaning the masks.
LVPS is also asking parents to notify the school should their student meet one of the following criteria:
- The student tests positive for COVID-19.
- The student is given a clinical diagnosis of having contracted COVID-19.
- The student is traced as a direct contact to a positive COVID-19 case with high-risk exposure.
- The student is traced as a direct contact to a positive COVID-19 case with low-risk exposure.
“This will greatly help us as we’ll seek to carry out a safe, immediate, and confidential response to any such notification,” the plan stated. “It will also help us in ensuring the health and safety of other students and staff as we implement our source-containment efforts.”
LVPS said transportation will be provided to students on a scale similar to previous years. The re-entry plan noted that social distancing recommendations may not be “possible or practical” due to practical limitations while students are being transported.
Students, drivers and school personnel will be required to wear face coverings while using school transportation. Additionally, seats, seat backs and high contact areas will be sanitized by drivers at the end of every trip.
Both breakfast and lunch will be provided by the district’s foods department. Breakfast will be adjusted to a “grab and go” format, with meals being bagged ahead of time. Self-service options during lunch, such as the salad bar and condiments, will be eliminated and point-of-sale interactions will be adjusted to limit contact.
LVPS is also asking parents to monitor their children for any potential COVID-19-related symptoms before sending them to school. Those symptoms may include an active fever of 100 degrees or higher, a fever in the last 24 hours or exhibiting a combination of symptoms related to COVID-19.
Under lower-risk tiers, LVPS will not systematically screen or temperature check students or staff.
Currently, LVPS plans on making all activities and athletic programming available to students in grades 7-12. That includes making plans to allow practicing and competing to the extent allowed by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
“Up to this point, the NSAA has not altered the beginning dates of its fall seasons nor has it altered the allowable length of any inter-scholastic competition schedules,” the plan stated. “Logan View Public Schools will follow all rules and amendments thereto as issue by the NSAA. Logan View Public Schools will also be predisposed to any non-mandatory guidance that is issued to schools by the NSAA.”
Under most circumstances, students will not be required to wear face coverings while engaged in practice or competition.
LVPS will also not restrict the public from spectating events under the current directed health measures. The district will encourage the use of face coverings at events, but they will not be required.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!