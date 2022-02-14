 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Logan View School Board member seeks re-election

  • 0
Logan View Public Schools
CHRIS BRISTOL, Fremont Tribune

Chad R. Rebbe of Hooper is seeking another four-year term on the Logan View Public Schools Board of Education.

Rebbe submitted his candidate filing form to the Dodge County Clerk on Monday.

Nebraska’s primary is set for May 10 and the general election is Nov. 8.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Netflix raising prices again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News