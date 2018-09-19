Nine Logan View eighth and ninth graders attended a statewide conference in Kearney this week to brainstorm ideas that they will carry out as part of Logan View’s chapter of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).
The FCCLA is a national, student-led career and technical organization for students who are interested in family and consumer sciences curriculum.
“The name really reflects what we focus on,” said Pat Kassmeier, Logan View’s family and consumer sciences teacher and FCCLA advisor. “Family is our focus. It’s the only student led organization in the nation that has family as its central focus.”
The group also has students focus on career exploration, leadership skills and community service.
The FCCLA Fall Leadership Conference invited 500 FCCLA members from across the state, including nine students from Logan View’s chapter. It’s meant kick off the FCCLA school year, and was held on Sept. 17. It presented students with an opportunity to learn about programs that they could tap into and discuss potential project ideas that they could carry out through their chapters over the course of their school year.
The theme was “Breaking Barriers” and the event featured breakout sessions involving Mother’s Against Drunk Driving, the Nebraska Army National Guard and the discussion of community service ideas with other FCCLA chapter members from across the state.
“They came back pretty fired up about projects that they could do within our chapter,” Kassmeier said. “This gave our kids an opportunity to ride out to Kearney and kind of dialogue about what we could do this year, what could be some things we want to repeat that we’ve done in the past that have been kind of our traditional things, and also looking at some new things.”
One project idea that interested Logan View came from another FCCLA chapter. It would be a campaign to encourage all age groups--from elementary to driving-age students to adults--to use their seat belts.
The FCCLA also plans to carry out projects that they’ve done in the past, such as its annual Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat project, which will have FCCLA members going door to door in Hooper and Uehling to pick up food items that can be donated to a local food pantry.
The Logan View chapter of FCCLA has been successful, with students going on to represent it in national competitions and often ranking highly, Kassmeier said.
Seven students competed in three events at a national competition in Atlanta, Georgia, this July. In late January, there will be a district Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) event, where competitions will involve public speaking, coming up with and carrying out community service projects and more.