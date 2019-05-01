Nebraska National History Day held its 39th annual state contest on April 6 with over 370 students presenting research projects related to this year’s theme, “Triumph and Tragedy in History.”
Fifty-four middle and high school students from 24 schools across Nebraska were awarded first and second-place rankings, earning an opportunity to compete at the National Contest held June 9-13 at the University of Maryland, College Park.
Nebraska National History Day is an annual competition for students in grades sixth through 12th and is associated with the National History Day program in Washington, D.C. Students compete individually or in groups within five categories: historical paper, exhibit, performance, documentary, or website. Approximately 2,500 students in Nebraska utilize the program in their classroom. Students ranking in the top three or four places at district competition were invited to the state contest. Historians and educators from across Nebraska adjudicated the 216 entries created by students.
In addition to the selection of national qualifiers, several entries received special awards or honorable mentions given by the Nebraska Press Association Foundation, Nebraska State Historical Society, NEBRASKALand Foundation, Nebraska Wesleyan University, and the Michael Berg Memorial Award. One exhibit will represent Nebraska at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. during a special exhibit on June 12.
Steve Wills, associate professor of history at Nebraska Wesleyan University and department chair, serves as State History Day coordinator. Shari Sorenson, service learning and community outreach coordinator at Nebraska Wesleyan, is the program’s event coordinator.
The seven district contests are sponsored by Chadron State College, Durham Museum, Hastings State College, Northeast Community College, Peru State College, Southeast Community College, and University of Nebraska-Kearney. The state contest and statewide program is funded in part by Humanities Nebraska, the Dillon Foundation and Nebraska Wesleyan University. Supplemental travel stipends are provided through Humanities Nebraska and History Nebraska and awarded to all students attending the National Contest in College Park, Md.
In the senior group performance category, Logan View students Corbin Irvin and Noah Fowler placed first with their entry, “Andrew Jackson: The Failed Promises.”
Reagan Klein of Logan View placed first and earned the Michael Berg Memorial Award in the senior individual web category. Klein’s entry was titled, “Standing Bear: The Life and Legacy of an Equal Man.”
The Logan View students’ teacher is Nick Hegge.