Logan View teachers with lots in common retire

For students, the last day of school usually means a three-month break from textbooks, lectures, and all that homework. But for two retiring teachers, May 11 was an emotional rollercoaster ride.

“Some of the kids were saying ‘Don’t leave, don’t leave!’” said Deb Morris, who taught second grade at Logan View Elementary.

It was an emotional day for Tammy VonEssen as well.

“I walked into my classroom and saw all these crepe-paper streamers, balloons, and signs with sweet messages, including one from my husband,” she said.

The fact that Morris and VonEssen retired on the same day is not particularly unique. The fact that they were hired by District 88 on the same day is somewhat surprising.

What makes their story so special is the fact that these two women were born on the same day, Nov. 28, at the same hospital, Fremont Area Medical Center.

“I was born in the morning,” said Morris, a graduate of Midland University, “and Tammy was born in the afternoon. So that makes me just a little bit older.”

It was Morris’s husband, Gary, who contacted the Tribune and suggested a story showcasing these two dedicated teachers.

“I’m very proud of their many years of commitment to their students,” he said.

Both women started their teaching careers in 1986 in a small country school just south of Hooper.

“They hired me as the head teacher,” said VonEssen, who grew up in Hooper. “I had to answer the phone and open the mail.”

VonEssen, a UNL graduate, also became engaged the year she started teaching.

“I was planning my wedding while getting to know my first group of students,” she said.

Each classroom had students in different grades.

“We had to work with different reading levels,” Morris said. “There were some students with special needs, and we had a para come in once a week to help with them.”

In 2000, the little school house where Morris and VonEssen were teaching merged with Hooper Elementary School.

“District 88 was like a family,” Morris said. “A lot of the parents were farmers. Hard-working people who understood the importance of a good education.”

“Our board members were very supportive,” VonEssen said. “They really cared about us.”

Morris and VonEssen continued teaching at Hooper Elementary until it merged with Logan View Public Schools in 2011.

“I found myself teaching some of my former students’ kids,” Morris said.

One former student who was on hand to help Morris and VonEssen celebrate their retirement was Jeremy Francis, who now teaches second-graders at Logan View.

“My mom was a teacher, and so were my aunts,” Francis said. “And my dad was on the school board.”

Francis, who grew up 10 miles northwest of Fremont, recalled having to make a big adjustment when he went from having four to 10 classmates in a three-room school house to being one of approximately 70 students in junior high.

“We had a lot of social events that made it easy for students to get to know each other,” Francis said. “There were skating parties and picnics. We always kicked off the new school year with a hotdog roast.”

Christmas programs were both fun and challenging for Francis.

“There were a lot of lines to memorize,” he said. “I knew I couldn’t rely on the script on stage.”

He grinned as he recalled looking out into the audience during one particular performance and seeing parents with their big, on-the-shoulder camcorders.

Francis is grateful to have the love and encouragement of a teaching family.

“I get quite a few student teachers assigned to my classes because everyone knows how much I love teaching,” he said.

One factor that could have discouraged him from making this career choice is the relatively low salary teachers generally receive.

“Someone once said to me that if I was in it for the money, I shouldn’t do it,” Francis said. “But it was never about money.”

When Francis began teaching at Logan View, his daughter was a first-grader.

“I thought there was no way I was going to teach her,” he said.

In addition to teaching for Logan View, Francis also coaches high school basketball and soccer.

“When I started coaching my son, I used him as a role model for the other boys,” he said.

Although his daughter found school more challenging than his son did, Francis said she has shown more aptitude for teaching.

“My son learns quickly but doesn’t know how to help others learn,” he said. “My daughter is just naturally more patient and willing to help kids learn because she understands the struggle. She has to work at it.”

Both Morris and VonEssen enjoyed having two generations of students on hand to help them celebrate their retirement.

A member of the third generation was also on hand to make Morris’s last day extra special.

“My daughter brought her 20-month-old daughter to the retirement party. Having her there and seeing everyone fuss over her took some of the sadness away,” Morris said. “She was a sweet reminder of what I have to look forward to, now that I’m retired.”

VonEssen is looking forward to having more time with family and friends. Morris plans to do some substitute teaching. “Other than that, I’m just excited to see what lies ahead for me,” she said.

