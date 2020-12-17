Longtime Omaha Police Department investigator shares experiences with Fremont High School students

“He is retired, lives fairly locally and really has a passion for sharing his expertise,” she said.

Vaccaro has worked more than 400 cases during the course of his career, according to Demuth. She said that firsthand knowledge and wealth of experience are incredibly valuable to her students.

“I also thought it was really, really important for my students to hear firsthand that CSI television doesn’t come close to describing the actual career,” she said.

“I wanted them to hear about the days without sleep, the budget restrictions, the paperwork, the cancelled vacations and missed family activities that this type of work entails. That brought a dose of reality.”

Vaccaro’s presentation detailed the background needed for the job, as well as the amount of work necessary to kickstart a career like his.

“I think most students assume you go to school, major in criminal justice and start solving crimes, but when [he] passed around a folder filled with certifications, classes and special trainings he’s gone through to do this job, you realize the preparation is enormous and ongoing,” she said.