Longtime Omaha Police Department investigator shares experiences with Fremont High School students

Last week, students at Fremont High School taking a course in forensic science had the opportunity to hear from a longtime Omaha Police Department investigator.
The class, a nine-week elective course that incorporates physics, biology, chemistry and psychology in the scientific method to solve crimes, received a visit from Steve Vaccaro, a retired criminalist who worked in OPD’s Crime Lab for almost three decades.
Vaccaro worked numerous cases throughout that tenure, most notably the Von Maur shooting at Westroads Mall in 2007 that killed eight people and wounded four others.
Veldya Demuth, the class’s teacher, said Vaccaro gave students an overview of the job requirements and steps detectives take as they gather evidence at the scene of a crime.
“I love inviting experts from the ‘real world’ to talk to my students, but I have a hard time arranging something in forensics,” she said. “I’m asking someone to put their work day on hold and potentially have to travel to see us, so it’s definitely a sacrifice on their part.”
That, along with ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, has made the process even more difficult.
Demuth said Vaccaro’s retired status and proximity to Fremont made the appearance easier to set up.
“He is retired, lives fairly locally and really has a passion for sharing his expertise,” she said.
Vaccaro has worked more than 400 cases during the course of his career, according to Demuth. She said that firsthand knowledge and wealth of experience are incredibly valuable to her students.
“I also thought it was really, really important for my students to hear firsthand that CSI television doesn’t come close to describing the actual career,” she said.
“I wanted them to hear about the days without sleep, the budget restrictions, the paperwork, the cancelled vacations and missed family activities that this type of work entails. That brought a dose of reality.”
Vaccaro’s presentation detailed the background needed for the job, as well as the amount of work necessary to kickstart a career like his.
“I think most students assume you go to school, major in criminal justice and start solving crimes, but when [he] passed around a folder filled with certifications, classes and special trainings he’s gone through to do this job, you realize the preparation is enormous and ongoing,” she said.
Demuth said her students were struck most by Vaccaro’s personal stories. During his presentation, Vaccaro detailed his involvement in the Von Maur shooting, noting the days without sleep and emotional toll the case had on him and fellow investigators.
“They are a tireless and dedicated group of people,” Demuth said. “I think that impressed the kids.”
As teachers, Demuth said they can often only bring one side of a subject to their students. That means brining in individuals with real-world experience like Vaccaro can only amplify the learning experience.
“We have content expertise and we work hard to stay on top of new developments in our specialties, but unless we’ve actually worked in the field, in the ‘real world’ of the subjects we teach, we can’t convey the same realistic detail or anecdotes that someone working outside the education setting can share,” she said. “That’s why I appreciate the people who are willing to come into a room full of teenagers and share how the content students are learning in the classroom really does apply to the real world.”
