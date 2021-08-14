 Skip to main content
Luttig graduates from Saint Anselm College
Luttig graduates from Saint Anselm College

Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, held its in-person commencement ceremony for the 2020-21 school year on May 15.

Sabrina Luttig of Kennard was among the graduates. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.

