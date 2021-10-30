Luttig has been accepted into Chi Alpha Sigma

Saint Anselm College student Sabrina Luttig of Kennard, Nebraska, a criminal justice major in the class of 2021, has been accepted into Chi Alpha Sigma, a national scholar-athlete honor society, for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Chi Alpha Sigma recognizes college students who receive a varsity letter in their sport while maintaining a 3.4 or higher cumulative GPA throughout their junior and/or senior years. Inductees rank among the top student athletes in the country.
The National College Athlete Honor Society was founded at DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana, in 1996 by Nick Mourouzis, DePauw head football coach and professor of kinesiology. Saint Anselm College has been a member of Chi Alpha Sigma since 2001.