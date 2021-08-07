 Skip to main content
Luttig named to dean's list at Saint Anselm College
Saint Anselm College

Sabrina A. Luttig, a criminal justice major in the class of 2021 from Kennard, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.

