 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Lux files for North Bend Board of Education

  • 0
Local News

Dean Lux of North Bend has submitted his candidacy paperwork to the Dodge County Clerk.

Lux filed as a candidate for the North Bend Central Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday.

Non-incumbent candidates have until March 1 to file for the election.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Candidate files for Logan View Board of Education

A new candidate has filed for the Logan View Public Schools Board of Education.

Brent J. Fitzke of Hooper submitted his candidacy paperwork to the Dodge County Clerk on Friday.

New candidates have until March 1 to file for the election.

Watch Now: Related Video

What you can do to help the people of Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News