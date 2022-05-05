Maas to speak during MU commencement

Bishop Brian Maas will be the keynote speaker at Midland University’s 2022 commencement ceremony.

The graduation event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, in the Wikert Event Center on the MU campus.

Maas has been bishop of the Nebraska Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in American (ELCA) since 2012.

He is grateful for the opportunity to speak to Midland graduates.

“There are 7 billion people who could have been chosen to be the commencement speaker, so I am very honored and privileged to have this opportunity,” Maas said. “I enjoy public speaking, and I am deeply appreciative of this opportunity.”

Maas earned his bachelor of arts degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University and master of divinity degree from Yale University Divinity School. He earned a second master of divinity degree from Lutheran Theological Seminary.

He served as pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kansas City, Missouri, from 1997 to 2006. He was pastor of First Lutheran Church in Lincoln from 2006 to 2012.

Maas will end his term as bishop in August and become vice president of mission and spiritual care for Immanuel.

The bishop expressed his appreciation for university students.

“I enjoy connecting with young adults, and this is such a prime time in their lives,” Maas said. “They are getting handed some problems we didn’t solve, and some new problems we created. They are our hope going forward.”

Maas served on Midland University’s board of directors for several years and believes Midland students are well prepared for their futures.

“They are trained not only for a career, but for a vocation and building a life,” Maas said. “They have faced challenges along the way like floods and a pandemic, and there is a much different workforce facing these graduates than it was four years ago. But facing those challenges has equipped them in a way previous classes weren’t.”

It appears graduates are entering a robust job market, but they’ll encounter unresolved issues in the world, too.

Maas wants them to trust what they’ve learned as they face challenges.

“They are stepping into a more divisive and polarizing world,” Maas said. “My hope is they will be a voice and a presence to help mitigate some of that and help unify our world. I encourage them to lean on what they have learned at Midland and not just accept what is, but ask what could be.”

The bishop knows a degree doesn’t mean a graduate knows everything.

“But I do want them to understand that even if the world seems overwhelming, they have been trained and are well-equipped,” he said.

Maas expressed pride in the university.

“Midland is the most diverse campus in the state and continues to grow both in its learning and extracurricular activities,” Maas said. “I hope the graduates feel a strong sense of accomplishment on this day. I want to offer encouragement as they step out into the world and give them a sense of confidence for what Midland has prepared them for.”

