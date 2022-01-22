 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maass graduates from Iowa State University

Education News

Jack Maass of Wahoo was among more than 1,800 graduates who received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 17-18 at Hilton Coliseum.

Maass was presented with a Bachelor of Science Degree in chemical engineering.

