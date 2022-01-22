Maass graduates from Iowa State University

Jack Maass of Wahoo was among more than 1,800 graduates who received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 17-18 at Hilton Coliseum.
Maass was presented with a Bachelor of Science Degree in chemical engineering.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
