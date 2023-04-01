Orest Lechnowsky’s dad lived when people in his Ukrainian village used horses and wagons and only the doctor had a car. Lechnowsky’s mom remembers how difficult life was in Germany after World War II.

Lechnowsky’s parents immigrated to the United States and he grew up hearing their stories, which added to his own interest in history.

Today, Lechnowsky, who lives in Omaha, is vice president of the Ukrainian American Association of Nebraska. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska with coursework in the history of medieval Europe and the geography of Europe and the Soviet Union.

As war rages in Ukraine after the Russian invasion of that country, Lechnowsky seeks to dispel misinformation and help Americans gain insight into his father’s native land – a place where people cherish freedom.

On Wednesday, April 5, Lechnowsky will share his thoughts and a historical perspective of Ukraine. The public is invited to the free program, which starts at 1 p.m., in the Scribner-Snyder Community School Auditorium.

“Contrary to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin’s assertion that Ukrainians and Russians are one and the same people – and so therefore Ukraine should be part of Russia – the actual reality is that Ukraine and Russia, for most of their history, have been separate entities,” Lechnowsky said.

Ukraine has had long-standing and deep connections with Western Europe, whereas Russia had not.

Lechnowsky said Ukraine has long had a love of freedom and democracy as opposed to the Russian comfort with autocracy – a system of government whereby one person has absolute power.

Ukraine is the largest country inside Europe and a huge contributor to the world economy, especially with the grain it produces, he said. Many other countries in the world face famine – depending on what happens in Ukraine.

Lechnowsky talks about his heart for that nation.

Before coming to the U.S., his dad, Fred, lived in a remote village in the Carpathian Mountains in Ukraine. The people used horses and wagons and had no tractors, electricity or running water. Farmers raised poultry, cattle, hogs, potatoes and oats.

A doctor had a car which he used to make the rounds between villages. The car proved impressive.

“They all thought that was a fantastic thing,” Lechnowsky said.

Like many of his peers, Fred Lechnowsky was rounded up by the Germans during World War II and shipped to Germany to provide slave labor for the war effort.

He never saw his parents or siblings again. As a slave laborer, he delivered coal and later worked in a lumber mill.

Due to Soviet policy, he either could not or would not return home after the war. He became a displaced person and applied to come to the United States as part of a refugee relocation program.

When Lechnowsky’s father came to the United States in 1949, Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union. His dad looked forward to a time when Ukraine would possibly free itself.

Meanwhile, Fred Lechnowsky worked for a sheep rancher in Cozad, then came to Omaha where he worked in packing plants.

Orest Lechnowsky’s mother, Helene, grew up in Germany. After the war, she worked for a German telephone company as a switchboard operator. The company was tied into the U.S. Army base in Germany and she taught herself English so she could patch in calls from the U.S. to the base.

Helene saw the U.S. as a place of opportunity and came here in the early 1960s. She stayed with a German family, who lived in Omaha, before finding her own apartment. She became a receptionist at United AG, a grocery distributor.

One of Fred Lechnowsky’s acquaintances had a wife who worked at United AG.

“They thought my dad would really like this new girl who came to work there and so they fixed them up on a blind date,” Lechnowsky said.

Fred and Helene married in 1963. They bought a house and had four children. The couple took their children to West Germany, where they met relatives and visited various sites.

“But Ukraine was closed off to us,” Orest Lechnowsky said.

In 1991, the Soviet Union collapsed and Ukraine became independent. Fred Lechnowsky, who was then 70 years old, wanted to return home. Orest accompanied his father to his home in Ukraine in 1992. His father was the oldest survivor from his generation, but met his siblings’ grandchildren and the children and grandchildren of other people he’d known.

Life really hadn’t changed in the village since his departure. People still used horses and wagons. The village had electricity only for lights. There was no indoor plumbing.

“That put some context to the stories that he had told us,” Lechnowsky said.

But it also showed the lack of progress, which occurred everywhere except in large cities, due to Soviet domination.

After the Soviet Union’s collapse, Ukraine developed rapidly. For instance, Lechnowsky’s family in Ukraine hadn’t had a telephone. Then they skipped from having a landline and went from no phone straight to Smart phones.

Seeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, has been heartbreaking.

“When they declared independence in 1991, I was holding my breath, because I did not think Russia would allow it, but I think Russia was not in a position to do anything about it at that time,” he said.

“They had their own problems.”

Lechnowsky said the idea that Russia wasn’t happy with an independent Ukraine isn’t a surprise.

“And I think we’re to the point now where we’re seeing that Russia feels like it can force Ukraine back into the control of Russia,” Lechnowsky said.

Since February 2022, a number of Ukrainian refugees have settled in Nebraska and the region, because of the efforts of Lutheran Family Services and other organizations. The confirmation class of St. Paul’s and Elim Lutheran churches in rural Hooper provided welcome bags to the Ukrainian families, who arrived in Norfolk last fall.

Lechnowsky said he believes some Ukrainian immigrants will be in the audience on Wednesday.

“I’ll be talking to both people who know very well what I’m talking about and those who are hearing it maybe for the first time,” Lechnowsky said.

During his talk, Lechnowsky plans to provide a broad sweep of history.

“Ukraine is a nation that has kind of sprung to the forefront in the last few years, but it’s really a very old nation,” he said. “We’re going to be starting with its history 7,500 years ago. We’ll zip right through that early part and lay the foundation of how we got to where we are today.”

Scribner-Hooper area Men in Mission group is sponsoring the presentation. No registration is necessary.

This is the eighth year that this group has presented a program at Scribner-Snyder and/or Logan View Public Schools.

“We appreciate the willingness of the administration and staff of the schools to make these programs successful,” said Men in Mission member Jim Ebel in a prepared statement. “This is also an excellent opportunity for everyone in the communities to learn more about the history of Ukraine and our new neighbors in Nebraska. We hope to see a large turnout for this program.”