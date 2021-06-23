Mark Harman reflects on dedicated students after receiving Outstanding Educator of the Year award

“It was just really hard to recreate the music experience and the artist experience without being able to collaborate,” he said. “And so to start the year was a really big challenge for us, just to try and find our footing and to find a way to do what we do in the best possible way for our students and staff.”

Despite the challenge, Harman and the performing arts department at FHS committed itself to provide the best possible opportunity for each student throughout the year.

The students responded to that commitment and the result could be seen on the stage. The department performed every single performance, play and production this year.

“The students committed to just doing the very best they could and would do whatever they could to experience the best possible thing,” he said.

And while Harman said he hopes to never relive anything like the COVID-19 pandemic again, he knows the challenges brought out the best in his students.