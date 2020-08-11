Market of Hope raises funds for church and school

As Catholics, Mary Glowacki and Theresa McKinley know the Bible story of how Christ fed 5,000 people from two fish and five loaves of bread.
The local women haven’t quite seen that type of miraculous multiplication.
But they’ve seen how an idea mixed with a little faith can grow into something significant.
Glowacki and McKinley are members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont, which along with Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools now faces a $715,000 deficit.
The two volunteers wanted to help and came up with an idea for an online marketplace group, which thus far has raised almost $10,000.
They started talking about the idea in April.
The women knew that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people stuck at home were going through closets and gathering excess items to donate to charity or sell at a garage sale.
Figuring charitable places would be inundated with items, Glowacki and McKinley wondered how such things might benefit the church.
Initially, they thought about having an indoor garage sale in the elementary school.
“We quickly realized that would not be possible, that COVID was going to last longer and the indoor garage sale was not a possibility, nor did we want to be left with the leftovers,” Glowacki said.
So they began talking about the marketplace. They got church approval to proceed in June.
They created a private Facebook group called, “St. Pat’s/Bergan Market of Hope,” invited people and posted mock examples of what could be sold.
“Anyone in the community who wants to support our cause is welcome to participate,” McKinley said.
With the marketplace, people can sell or buy: used, new and handmade items, baked goods, plants, produce, artwork or even experiences like a pool party.
“If you’re a knitter, sell a blanket,” Glowacki said. “If you’re a baker, sell some bread.”
McKinley, who grows sunflowers, created a large arrangement and posted it for sale.
“Delivery was extra if you needed a porch fairy to deliver it,” McKinley said.
One parishioner bought the bouquet and asked to have it delivered to another, whose mother had just died.
“I love flowers so to be able to leave it to someone as a surprise, hoping to bring them some joy, was great,” McKinley said.
The marketplace idea blossomed.
“People kept loving the idea and it kept getting bigger and bigger,” McKinley said.
Glowacki, who has a backyard swimming pool, posted pool rental. People could have family parties of 10 or fewer individuals. She sold 11 rentals.
Because the Knights of Columbus group wasn’t able to have its annual fundraiser, the organization had boxes of fish, which were sold via the group page.
“We sold 40 boxes of fish a week ago,” Glowacki posted in July.
The fish sales reminded Glowacki of the Gospel account in which Christ multiplied loaves and fishes to feed a multitude.
“So should we try our hand at multiplying loaves, too?” she asked in the post, encouraging people to bake their favorite bread to sell.
“We didn’t feed 5,000,” Glowacki noted.
But they raised some funds.
A local resident, who was given a car, recently decided to donate it. A Bergan family bought the car for about $1,200 for their high school student.
“Be the Light” apparel also is being sold on the page. Thus far, 80 T-shirts and sweatshirts have been sold.
Market of Hope has been communicating with St. Pat’s member and stained glass artist Ken Eldridge, about possibly using stained glass from the original church to make pieces of art to be sold via Market of Hope.
“Especially for people who are Catholic parishioners here to be able to have a physical piece of our church in our home is so rare and so special,” McKinley said.
To participate, folks search for the St. Pat’s/Bergan MOH group on Facebook and ask to join. They are asked a question about where they live—city and state—to help group administrators filter out any potential spam.
Once approved, group members can browse. To sell an item or experience, they do this:
- Post a picture.
State the time and date when the sale ends.
List a starting bid.
State how much of each sale will go to MOH. For instance, someone selling jam for $6 each might retain $2 for jars and ingredients and donate $4 to the church and school. The women point out that MOH is not for participants’ personal profit.
Sellers mark the word, “sold,” at the top of the page and comment with the winner when the sale concludes.
Buyers simply comment with their bid on the page. Some items are sold outright.
“My flower arrangements aren’t going to survive a week of bidding,” said McKinley, who just posts a price.
After the sale, it’s recommended that the seller reaches out to the buyer and they meet outside of the parish office at 422 E. Fourth St.
MOH envelopes are available inside the front doorway, which remains open.
The seller’s name and item are written on the envelope and money put inside. The envelope is then slipped into a mail slot in the door if the office is closed or placed in a basket on the front desk during regular office hours.
“People who work in the parish office love seeing people coming together, visiting and exchanging goods and it’s all to benefit the church and the school,” McKinley said.
The volunteers have seen good come from the marketplace group.
“I feel like it’s something positive in a dark period,” McKinley said. “It’s doable for anyone at any age. Children participate. Senior citizens participate. It’s good for all ages.”
McKinley thinks about all the positive things that have come from MOH.
She cites the example of an older woman who wasn’t able to bake, but bought a rhubarb cake that McKinley baked and rhubarb bars her husband, Anthony, made.
McKinley said her own mom’s heart melted when she learned Anthony used her recipe for the bars.
“Only good has come out of this—and that’s what this world needs is more good,” McKinley said.
How has the marketplace found such success?
“It’s a God thing,” McKinley said.
In September, the women plan to have an Outdoor Pop-Up Shop, a contact-free, outdoor garage sale.
“You throw a blanket or a sheet on the grass at the church and lay down 20 or 30 things. People enter on one side and browse and exit on the other side and pay,” Glowacki said.
The pop-up garage sale/farmer’s market can work for people who don’t have time to post items online, but could spare a few hours on a Saturday, Glowacki added.
Glowacki also encourages any churches to try this marketplace concept.
“We’d be happy to share with them what we’ve learned,” Glowacki said.
And maybe a little more multiplication will take place.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!