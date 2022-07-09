Mary Alderson earns Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree

Mary Alderson, D.P.M., of North Bend, has completed the Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (D.P.M.) degree at the Arizona College of Podiatric Medicine (AZCPM) of Midwestern University.

Alderson is the daughter of North Bend residents Jeff Alderson and Twila Flamme. She graduated from Archbishop Bergan High School in 2013 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry/Health Sciences from Wayne State College in 2017. While at Midwestern, she served as class president and became a member of the Pi Delta National Podiatric Honor’s Society. After graduation, Alderson plans to complete a podiatric residency program at University Health Lakewood Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.