 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Mary Alderson earns Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree

  • 0
Mary Alderson

Mary Alderson

Mary Alderson, D.P.M., of North Bend, has completed the Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (D.P.M.) degree at the Arizona College of Podiatric Medicine (AZCPM) of Midwestern University.

Conferring of degrees took place in a graduation ceremony held at Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus Auditorium on June 1.

Alderson is the daughter of North Bend residents Jeff Alderson and Twila Flamme. She graduated from Archbishop Bergan High School in 2013 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry/Health Sciences from Wayne State College in 2017. While at Midwestern, she served as class president and became a member of the Pi Delta National Podiatric Honor’s Society. After graduation, Alderson plans to complete a podiatric residency program at University Health Lakewood Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News