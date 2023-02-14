The Nebraska Society of Mayflower Descendants will be awarding the ninth Nebraska Society of Mayflower Descendants Burt & Becky Whedon Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,620 to a high school senior planning to attend an accredited four-year college or university during the 2023-24 academic year.

The scholarship will be awarded at the group’s spring meeting on April 23 in Omaha.

Scholarship applicants must be a resident of Nebraska. Applicants will be evaluated by a written essay, honors received, school or volunteer activities, employment and demonstrated leadership. Mayflower ancestry is not a requirement.

This year’s essay topic focuses on The Mayflower Pilgrims. Applicants should choose one pilgrim from the 51 Mayflower passengers who left descendants and write about his or her contribution to Plymouth Colony and his or her place in history.

The essay must include references to document the facts in the essay. Essays will be evaluated for content, organization, style, grammar and creativity. Sources must be cited in appropriate bibliographic style.

Visit www.NebraskaMayflower.org/scholarship for more information and the application to apply. Deadline to apply is March 31, 2023.