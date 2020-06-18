MCC becomes only Human Resources Certification Prep provider in Nebraska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Metropolitan Community College business department has been approved by the HR Certification Institute as a certified preparation provider for students seeking the Associate Professional in Human Resources designation. The MCC Human Resources program can be completed entirely online, giving students the opportunity to earn a degree remotely while receiving transferrable college credit and valued work skills.

MCC joins a global network of four-year schools across the nation in providing the educational opportunity and is one of only six community colleges approved to offer the program.

MCC students who complete the required program curriculum develop knowledge in preparation for the aPHR national exam. The program prepares students who can:

• Evaluate human resources policies, procedures, laws and regulations.

• Analyze employee training needs to develop new training programs or modify and improve existing programs.

• Model ethical behavior in appraising organizational core values, vision, mission and culture.

• Coordinate the logistics of activities and events to support employer-employee relationship.

• Maintain records to support HR-related processes, decisions, projects and services.

