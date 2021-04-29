MCC Board approves resolution making CollegeNow courses free

The Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors approved a resolution at the April 27 meeting that will use Higher Education Emergency Rescue Funds (HEERF) to cover tuition for all CollegeNow students for courses taken this summer beginning in June. Any Nebraska resident high school student can now take college credit courses through MCC without a charge.

“Due to the pandemic, many high school students fell behind or were not able to take advantage of the college credit opportunities available to them through MCC’s CollegeNow program,” said Chuck Chevalier, associate vice president of Secondary Partnerships and Enrollment Management. “CollegeNow is a proven way for high school students to get a head start on college. This initiative will help students reach their academic and career goals, despite setbacks caused by COVID-19.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CollegeNow is a program specifically designed for high school students to jumpstart their college education. Each class is taught by MCC faculty on campus or online. Traditionally, MCC CollegeNow courses are half-price tuition, but with HEERF funds from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, they will be free of charge (books included) to participating students.