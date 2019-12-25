Metropolitan Community College Continuing Education has won an international award in lifelong learning for Best Programming by the Learning Resources Network (LERN), the largest association in lifelong learning in the world. Cathy Curtis, MCC Continuing Education coordinator, accepted the award on behalf of the College at LERN’s annual conference in San Diego.
“The award is for innovation in the field of lifelong learning and serving communities,” said LERN president William A. Draves. “These awards enhance the quality and involvement in lifelong learning, a critical component to individual and community quality of life and prosperity in this century. MCC has one of the premier culinary programs in the nation. The program took this expertise and extended to the community with classes for people aged 8 to 90. Workshops, studios and travel programs were developed. So were focus areas, such as medical students interested in nutrition classes. The lesson: take an inherent strength. Extend it, build on it in a variety of formats, related topics and audiences and market it.”
MCC Continuing Education offers noncredit classes in a variety of topics, creating learning opportunities for all ages. For more information, visit mccneb.edu/ce.