MCC honored at 2021 Nebraska CTE Conference

MCC honored at conference

The Metropolitan Community College Early Childhood Education program was honored at the 2021 Nebraska Career Education Conference earlier this month, which was held virtually June 7-9. The program received the Outstanding Postsecondary CTE Program Award for exemplary student success.

Offering an associate in Applied Science, the Early Childhood Education program at MCC prepares students for education or human services careers, while giving them college credit that they can take to a four-year institution if they choose to do so.

During the three-day conference, event participants selected from over 75 breakout sessions where they had the opportunity to collaborate, engage, learn, and reconnect with CTE colleagues to advance their high-quality CTE programs. National leaders presented on topics focused on ensuring all students have equitable access to high-quality CTE programs, social emotional learning resources, and teaching strategies to engage learners virtually and in person.

